Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Virtual Workshops Bring Together Art and Science of Oregon Coast Marine Reserves

Published 07/31/20 at 6:54 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Virtual Workshops Bring Together Art and Science of Oregon Coast Marine Reserves

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; major specials when beaches reopen
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
major specials when beaches reopen
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
major specials when beaches reopen
In Lincoln City:
major specials when beaches reopen
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
major specials when beaches reopen
In Newport:
Look for major specials when beaches reopen
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials coming when beaches open
In Yachats, Florence
Big specials coming; lodgings not listed anywhere else

(Manzanita, Oregon) – The ocean waters just offshore of Oregon’s coastline are home to a spectacular array of creatures living within some of the most diverse habitats on the entire planet. They are stunningly beautiful and unique: the plants and animals of the undersea world here lend themselves as much to science and exploration as they do to art and creative inspiration. To celebrate this spirit of science and art within Oregon’s ocean environment, Surfrider Foundation and Elisabeth Jones Art Center are collaborating to offer five virtual workshops where participants will learn about special ocean habitats and creatures while being guided through the creation of small art pieces at home.

This series of workshops is all about the abundant marine life and their distinctive habitats of the Oregon coast, focusing on Oregon’s marine reserves and their protected areas – special sections of the nearshore Pacific that are dedicated to scientific research and conservation. Each of these virtual workshops focus on one of the marine reserves of the Oregon coast: Cape Falcon, Redfish Rocks, Otter Rock, Cascade Head and Cape Perpetua. They began on July 29 and run through August 26.

Participants of all ages are invited to learn from a scientist, community member and resource manager about these places and creatures. Following will be a fun and instructive art class where participants, utilizing readily available art supplies, will create small works of art that will later be collected to create a stunning collaborative 25-foot diameter mobile for exhibition at the Elisabeth Jones Art Center.

These workshops are being offered free of charge to the public, but are limited in participation so pre-registration is required. Individuals may register for one or multiple workshops occurring over the following dates:

The Cascade Head workshop started things off on July 29.

August 5, 5:30-7:30 pm - Redfish Rocks

August 12, 5:30-7:30 pm - Cape Falcon

August 19, 5:30-7:30 pm - Otter Rock

August 26, 5:30-7:30 pm - Cape Perpetua

To register, visit surfrideroregon.eventbrite.com.

Oregon Coast Hotels in this area - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours






More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Deeper Inside Cape Kiwanda: Ancient Details, Fallen Arches on N. Oregon Coast
Cape Kiwanda is the centerpiece but there's more getting revealed
Virtual Workshops Bring Together Art and Science of Oregon Coast
Marine Reserves Workshops where participants will learn about special ocean habitats and creatures while creating art Sciences
Three Unique, Even Trippy Aspects of Seaside on N. Oregon Coast
A Ferris wheel, when the cove fell apart, what's under Seaside. History, science
Manzanita in Summer: Wider Beaches, Glowing Things, a Different Face of N. Or...
There's a whole new face to this north Oregon coast treasure, more than you likely know
The Mystery of Purple Waves on Oregon Coast Back in 2015
The whole strange science tale has another twist at its end, too. weather
New Lincoln City Drive-In Brings Classic Experience to Central Oregon Coast
Drive-In Series of classic movies on Saturday evenings through August 29th. Lincoln City events
Delights of Depoe Bay: So Much to Explore in Central Oregon Coast Burgh
About a dozen little nooks 'n crannies hidden throughout the city limits and just either side of it. Newport, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln City
Seaside On A Winter's Night, An Ethereal N. Oregon Coast Drama
Exploring sometimes means doing so in times of the day or moments that would be considered unusual. Sciences

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details