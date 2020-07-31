Virtual Workshops Bring Together Art and Science of Oregon Coast Marine Reserves

Published 07/31/20 at 6:54 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Manzanita, Oregon) – The ocean waters just offshore of Oregon’s coastline are home to a spectacular array of creatures living within some of the most diverse habitats on the entire planet. They are stunningly beautiful and unique: the plants and animals of the undersea world here lend themselves as much to science and exploration as they do to art and creative inspiration. To celebrate this spirit of science and art within Oregon’s ocean environment, Surfrider Foundation and Elisabeth Jones Art Center are collaborating to offer five virtual workshops where participants will learn about special ocean habitats and creatures while being guided through the creation of small art pieces at home.

This series of workshops is all about the abundant marine life and their distinctive habitats of the Oregon coast, focusing on Oregon’s marine reserves and their protected areas – special sections of the nearshore Pacific that are dedicated to scientific research and conservation. Each of these virtual workshops focus on one of the marine reserves of the Oregon coast: Cape Falcon, Redfish Rocks, Otter Rock, Cascade Head and Cape Perpetua. They began on July 29 and run through August 26.

Participants of all ages are invited to learn from a scientist, community member and resource manager about these places and creatures. Following will be a fun and instructive art class where participants, utilizing readily available art supplies, will create small works of art that will later be collected to create a stunning collaborative 25-foot diameter mobile for exhibition at the Elisabeth Jones Art Center.

These workshops are being offered free of charge to the public, but are limited in participation so pre-registration is required. Individuals may register for one or multiple workshops occurring over the following dates:

The Cascade Head workshop started things off on July 29.

August 5, 5:30-7:30 pm - Redfish Rocks

August 12, 5:30-7:30 pm - Cape Falcon

August 19, 5:30-7:30 pm - Otter Rock

August 26, 5:30-7:30 pm - Cape Perpetua

To register, visit surfrideroregon.eventbrite.com.

