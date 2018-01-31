Valentine's Week Highlights on Oregon Coast

(Oregon Coast) – Oh, the romance of it all. Sure, it's corny: but the Oregon coast is the place for those long, hand-holding walks on the beach the singles ads wax on about.

It's more than just that, however, on these beaches. The Oregon coastline is chock full of gushy stuff to do at night as well. With this Valentine's Day falling on the slightly awkward middle of the week (much less convenient for balancing work and romance than the weekend), the weekend just before the big day seems to be the hot ticket for romance-inducing events.

Time to clear your social calendar and set your sails for the beaches with these happenings of the heart.

Note: since the holiday is during the week, look here for Oregon coast lodgings that will be offering tempting romance packages and off-season prices.

The Astoria Valentine's Day Ball (previously the Father Daughters Dance) happens on February 10. The Astoria Parks and Recreation Department and the Astoria Downtown Historic District Association (ADHDA) host this evening of music, dancing, refreshments, crafts, photo opportunities, special treats, and more. This night is fun for the whole family. 5:30 p.m. The cost is $5 per person. Tickets at the door will cost $10. Elks Lodge 453 11th St, Astoria, Oregon. (503) 325-7275.

Also on the north Oregon coast, Pacific City features A Celebration of Art, Wine and Chocolate on February 10. Look for delicious food and desserts as well as complimentary wine, beer and non-alcoholic beverages. Adding to the festivities of the evening will be music, sale of professional artwork, silent auction, raffle and student artwork display and sale. It's all for a good cause too: a benefit for Community Arts Project Art Literacy programs in Tillamook County schools. Advance tickets $30/ $35 at the door. 6:30 p.m. Kiawanda Community Center. 34600 Cape Kiwanda Drive. Pacific City, Oregon. 503-550-9655. Secure online ticket purchase at www.communityartsproject.net.

If searching the beaches together for glass floats sounds romantic, then Lincoln City is your ticket that whole week. On February 9 – 19, there's a Special Glass Float Drop for Antique Week. 300 antique Japanese glass floats will be hidden along the 7-1/2 miles of public beach in Lincoln City, from the Roads End area to Siletz Bay, as part of the annual Antiques & Collectibles Week. Throughout Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1274.



February 14 brings the Beachcombing Clinic to the central Oregon coast town. Unearth treasures from the sand and sea. Learn how to hunt for agates, gemstones, fossils, jasper and petrified wood from a local expert. The clinics are free. Meet at 1 p.m. at the SW 33rd Street Beach Access in Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1274.

The Sweetheart Dance with the Lincoln Pops happens in Lincoln City on February 10. Three sets of quintessential Big Band Music: swing, standards, Latin and other stellar fare, served up by the 25-member Lincoln Pops Orchestra. Flowers for all the ladies. 7 p.m. Tickets are $14 each or $26 for two, for sale online at lincolncity-culturalcenter.org. LCCC members get $2 off. No-host bar with beer, wine, sodas and sweet treats inside. Lincoln City Cultural Center. Hwy 101, Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

The Lincoln County Historical Society’s Annual Crab Krack will take place at 4 p.m., Sunday, February 11 at the Best Western Agate Beach Inn in Newport. Just in time for Valentine's Day, treat your date to a luscious fresh local Dungeness crab dinner and live jazz.

This whole crab dinner event includes various side dishes, an array of desserts, no-host bar, live music by the Bringetto Jazz Duo, and both a silent and oral auction. Event proceeds will be used to complete lower floor renovations at the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center in Newport.

The Agate Beach Inn is offering a special rate for guests attending the festivities, and reservations can be made by calling 541-265-9411, or 800-547-3310 and mentioning “Crab Krack” to get the special rate.

Tickets for the Crab Krack are available for purchase at the Burrows House and Pacific Maritime Heritage Museums. Cost for members is $45 per person, for non-members, $55. Memberships start as low as $20 a year. For more information, to purchase tickets, or reserve your table for 8, call the Historical Society at 541-265-7509.

One of the most romantic events of the entire Oregon coastline is coming up in Yachats on Valentine's Day: the Vows Renewal Ceremony at the Little Log Church. It's an opportunity for couples to renew their vows in a group setting – with both married and unmarried committed couples invited to attend.

The ceremony starts at 5:30 p.m. The Vows Renewal Ceremony, held annually on February 14, has become a popular fundraiser for The Little Log Church & Museum. Since space is limited, reservations are required. A donation to the museum of $10 per couple is suggested. For reservations couples should call Mary Crook, Events Coordinator, at 541-547-4547.

February 10 brings the Little Sweethearts Valentine's Dance to Yachats. Yachats Youth & Family Activities Program is hosting their 4th annual child/adult family dance for little Valentines. Mother/Son, Father/Daughter or any couple combination of friends and family young and old. Refreshments, photos and lots of Valentine fun to be had by all. 7 p.m. Yachats Commons, Hwy 101 & W 4th. 541-547-4599. Where to stay for these events - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

















