Still Some Thanksgiving Vacation Homes Open Along Oregon, Washington Coast

Published 11/22/20 at 3:55 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Manzanita, Oregon) – Thanksgiving this year is more than a little trying, but on the Oregon coast and Washington coast you may be able to shake off your cares. Normally, the holiday is all booked up long in advance, but this year some have canceled their travel plans leaving some vacation rentals open along the shoreline. (Above: the Dolphin North is open in Cannon Beach for the holiday).

At times they are at delicious prices as well.

Oregon Coast Beach Connection received numerous reports from the Washington coast as well as the Oregon coast, although the south coast has indeterminate availability.

On the Washington coast, the options are few and far between, but they exist. According to BeachCombers NW, they include (but not limited to):

A pet friendly home in Long Beach, Washington that sleeps six and is dog-friendly. There are some specials tied to this one.

Another last minute opening is in Seaview Washington: a Victorian that sleeps ten and features a hot tub.

There are other last-minute openings on that site for the northern half of the Oregon coast.

Southern Oregon Coast

BeachcombersNW has no specific openings listed for places like Gold Beach, Port Orford, Coos Bay or Reedsport, but these may occur. See the BeachCombers NW section for that area.

Northern Oregon Coast

Cannon Beach Vacation Rentals. A handful of homes are available on Thanksgiving and with enticing prices. Among them:

Dolphin Inn North starting $75.00 a night (No kitchen, sleeps four people).

The Dolphin Inn South, starting $65.00 a night. This one sleeps two and also has no kitchen.

Sandcastle #604, starting $110.00 a night. Features a small kitchen and sleeps two. The Salt Life Cottage starts at $300.00 per night. 164 Sunset. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-0940. 866-436-0940. www.visitcb.com

Beach Break Vacation Rentals, LLC in Manzanita, Nehalem and Rockaway Beach. The agency located in Nehalem is reporting holiday openings at two oceanfront properties, one lakefront and another on the golf course at Manzanita. Price ranges are $189 to $899. Beach Break Vacation Rentals, LLC. 35690 Highway 101 N. Nehalem, Oregon. http://www.beach-break.com. 503-368-3865.

Sunset Vacation Rentals – Manzanita, Rockaway Beach. Some reported openings for Thanksgiving, although price ranges and exact homes were not available at press time. The rental agency has many oceanfront and near-ocean homes in both Rockaway Beach and Manzanita. Call 503-368-7969 or see their availability calendar. 186 Laneda Ave., Manzanita, Oregon.

A-1 Beach Rentals, Lincoln City, Oregon. A1 is reporting at least three open vacation rentals, all of them oceanfront in the Lincoln City area. They are featuring excellent prices, especially considering it’s a holiday, with most at $299 per night ($100 off). (503) 232-5984. www.a1beachrentals.com

See more Oregon Coast Vacation Rentals from north to south here.

