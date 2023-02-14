USCG Rescues Three from Treacherous Oregon Coast Waters at Yaquina Head, Video

(Newport, Oregon) – The US Coast Guard (USCG) came to the aid of three surfers stranded on a remote part of an Oregon coast headland Sunday, with one struggling in the water. After rescue from a rather perilous section of Yaquina Head near Agate Beach, the trio were left in the hands of local fire and rescue personnel. (Photos USGC)

The Coast Guard Sector North Bend received the call just before 2 p.m. on Sunday that two male surfers were stuck in the water at the rocky tip of Yaquina Head, getting pushed up against the rocks by the waves. This section of the headland is quite a distance from dry land and a stretch where humans do not go.

From North Bend, watchstanders sent a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew from Newport's Coast Guard Station Yaquina Bay into the heavy surf, and directed a helicopter crew of an MH-65 Dolphin from the Coast Guard Air Facility Newport to the area.

#CORRECTION The aircrew was from Coast Guard Air Facility Newport. https://t.co/V7mZP3CUO3 — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) February 14, 2023

The lifeboat crew made it to the location at about 2:15 p.m., finding one surfer on the rocks and another in the water. There, rough waters and the central Oregon coast headland's jagged rocks prevented them for getting close enough for rescue.

At about 2:50 p.m., the aircrew arrived over the headland's edges and discovered a total of three people on the rocks in need of rescue.



Still from Coast Guard video

Deploying a rescue swimmer, the craft personnel hoisted two people into the helicopter and transported them onto a paved spot on land, where members of Newport Fire Department were there to assist the two surfers.

The third was rescued after the helicopter returned to the scene and hoisted that person off the rocks, transporting him back to shore. Also see What Newport's Yaquina Head is Made Of, Oregon Coast Geologic Explanation.

Dramatic video shows how precarious and sharp those edges are, creating a variety of dangers for anyone stuck in the water, on the rocks or those attempting rescue. The clip sees the final person being rescued with a carrier, a sign there may be injuries involved.

There was no word on the condition of the three. MORE YAQUINA HEAD RESCUE BELOW

