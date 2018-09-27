Unique and Full of Intrigue: Yachats, on Central Oregon Coast

(Yachats, Oregon) – One little village on the central Oregon coast has so many distinctive aspects in and around it that it would be impossible to explore all of it in one, maybe even two days.

Rocky and rugged Yachats is truly a unique area of the central Oregon coast, beyond being one heck of a charmer of a village. Upscale, intriguing, restaurants populate this place in great abundance, and even if they’re not hoity toity they often taste like it. Lodgings in Yachats run the road less traveled aesthetically as well. It has an unusual character for any place on Oregon’s coast, managing to be rugged and untamed in many ways yet still exude an unparalleled sense of class.

It’s no secret that it’s called the ``Gem of the Oregon Coast.’’ But Yachats has its secrets. There’s more to this engaging area than meets the eye - even the eyes of many regulars. You need only spend a little more time poking around and you’ll find a variety of interesting to oddball stuff: beach-oriented goodies that go well beyond Yachats’ already steady supply of craggy, rock-filled beaches, amazing eateries and engaging accommodations.





Check out its funky buildings, often with a new age flavor to them, or the sometimes space age-looking modern marvels of architecture along the 804 Trail.

There are some structures in the Yachats area which have maritime themes in rather unusual ways as well. The Yachats Inn was constructed to look like a ship from a distance, when viewed from the hills above the town. Another vacation rental home on the 804 does indeed look just like a ship from certain angles: a trippy and delightful surprise.

Another wacky addition is a little structure along the trail that is intended for weddings. Apparently a homeowner put it there in the ‘90s and it’s remained ever since.

The tiny town has an interesting past as well. Some of that started thousands of years ago when humans first arrived. Shell middens used to abound here about 100 years ago – basically the leftovers of native piles of rubbish, usually discarded seafood shells. All of these archaeological wonders were raided by early settlers who eventually used the materials to create roads.

Early residents didn’t treat the natives nicely, either. All living in the area were scattered by forced movement into other reservations. Some of these forced migrations are actually now considered death marches.





The northern edges of Yachats suddenly turn from the bubbly basalt of the rocky ledges to soft sands more indicative of Waldport or nearby Tillicum Beach. Head to the northern stretches of town where the side streets have names of other states and you’ll find a few hidden beach accesses well worth your time. One, near Oregon St., hosts a unique tunnel-like hole in the cliffs and other surprises.

At the very southern edge of town, the rocky ledges here start to intermix with sandy spots at times, especially areas close to Yachats Bay. In this stretch, you’ll find a small spouting horn that can provide amusement for hours.

Expand your exploration just a few miles south and you’ve suddenly got days worth of exploring, including wonders like Cape Perpetua, the Devil’s Churn, and the impressive, noisy spouting horn at Cook’s Chasm.

