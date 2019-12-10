Two Major Oregon Coast State Parks Undergo Work, Some Closures

Published 10/12/2019 at 5:53 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Warrenton, Oregon) – Two state parks on the north Oregon coast will be getting a bit of a makeover in the coming weeks, which will mean some minor closures. A third major state park that was scheduled to have a portion closed will be postponing that work.

The good news for the north Oregon coast is that the planned road closure to Indian Beach at Cannon Beach’s Ecola State Park has been put off until some time in 2020. The reconstruction of a section of road was to close that access inside the park for ten weeks. The new project dates have not been set.



Just north of Gearhart, the Sunset Beach State Recreation Site day-use parking lot and the portion of Fort-to-Sea Trail between the Camp Rilea bridge and the beach will be closed to visitor access October 14 - 21 to facilitate a controlled burn in the park.

Beach access for pedestrians and vehicles via Sunset Beach Road will remain open during the closure.

Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) is partnering with Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) to set the controlled burn next week; the precise day will be based on weather conditions. As of this writing, ODF is targeting October 14 or 15 for the one-day burn.

The controlled burn will target brush piles in the park north of Sunset Beach Road. Several brush piles were left over from a recent forest thinning project in the area and are prime fuel for wildfires.

Local residents and park visitors may see smoke from the fires next week, however all fires will be closely monitored by state officials.

Celeste Lebo, natural resource specialist with OPRD, said the extended day-use parking and trail closure is necessary for visitor safety.

“We’ll be monitoring the controlled burn areas and checking for hot spots for several days after the project concludes,” said Lebo. “We’re asking park visitors and hikers to be patient while we ensure the area is safe.”

More info about the Fort-to-Sea Trail, including maps, is on nps.gov/lewi/planyourvisit/forttosea.htm

Farther north at extremely popular Fort Stevens State Park, local construction crews will be paving sections of its South Jetty Road beginning this week. All areas of the park will remain open during the four-week paving project; park visitors are asked to be careful when driving near work crews and may experience short delays due to construction traffic control.

Justin Parker, manager at the park, said the paving work is part of preparations for the larger South Jetty Major Rehabilitation Project, led by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE).

“South Jetty Road will see heavy use during the rehabilitation project, so USACE contractors are improving road conditions now,” said Parker. “Plus, park visitors will reap the long-term benefits from the freshly paved road.”

The rehabilitation project is slated to begin November 1.

Local Seaside company Bayview Asphalt has been contracted to complete the paving work.

Learn more about the rehabilitation project on the USACE webpage: nwp.usace.army.mil/jetties/

