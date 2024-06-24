Two Shimmering Examples of Oregon Coast Historical Inns at Lincoln City

Published 6/24/24 at 7:15 p.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – What is old is new again. Well, sort of.

Old places are certainly hip and cool along the Oregon coast, where finding a historical place to lay your head is a coveted thing, even if it's not oceanfront. (Above: Whistling Winds Motel)

There are a bevy of somewhat older beach cabins along the Oregon coast as vacation rentals or elder lodging businesses, though most hail from the '70s through the '90s. To get a truly historic experience, however, you have to go back a ways farther: to the '60s and beyond. Then you can attain that actual antique vibe of those beach getaways from days of old, back when Highway 101 was still rather new and all-night convenience stores were still decades away.

The older the town, the greater your chance of encountering that. Lincoln City definitely has quite a handful: two really stand out.

Back in the 1920s, the Whistling Winds Motel started its run, one which is now about to hit the century mark. Originally known as the Wecoma Inn, its name came from the quaint village it once nestled within: Wecoma was one of several teeny towns that morphed into Lincoln City. Today, the area stands as one of the Oregon coast hotspot's older, charming neighborhoods.

Before the motel took shape, the land harbored a small lake.

In those early Wecoma days, a boat rental business operated on this very lake, alongside a farm. However, a dispute between the owners led the dairy farm proprietor to drain the lake, leaving the other party high and dry.

Now the motel sits where the lake was, and on occasion ground water levels rise again to try and reclaim it. The current structure is actually elevated to avoid that.

The Wecoma Inn began humbly, with a cluster of cottages – part of that pivotal shift from beachside tents to the iconic motor inns that began to dot the Oregon coast in the '30s. Whistling Winds, an original fixture in the region, has garnered a devoted fanbase across the nation because it's one of those few remaining motor inns.

See the Motor Inns History stories, including tidbits from Coos Bay, Bandon, Newport. Oceanside. Auto Camps to Motor Lodges and Motels on Oregon Coast | History Part 2

At one point, it bore the moniker “Kontiki Village.” By the '70s, the name transformed to “Whistling Winds,” a nod to the tower in the main building - a structure that harmonized with wild coastal winds, producing a distinctive and sometimes raucous whistle.

Owners Gene and Karen Scrutton acquired the place in the early 2000s. Karen told Oregon Coast Beach Connection it had ended up with quite the character-filled history by that time and required a lot of renovation. What the Scruttons ended up doing with it was quite impressive, actually improving on its historical vibe. You can see the full story on Whistling Winds. Lincoln City's Whistling Winds - Wacky Oregon Coast History of a Quaint Motel

See the Whistling Winds Motel site for full information. 541-994-6155.

Want to take a trip back to the '40s? The Nantucket is a stately ol' gal plopped right near the beach close to Lincoln City's Mid Town – where so much of the action is. Interior woods and the architecture scream that World War II era, with even the somewhat glamorous addition of glass French doors. The latter imparts a little old Hollywood vibe, really. It's not entirely hard to imagine Bogie and Bacall having a dramatic moment as one makes an entrance through the doors.

The Scruttons also own A1 Beach Rentals in town, which manages this vacation rental.

The Nantucket was, in fact, built in 1946, right at end of the war, according to Scrutton. So the time-tripping element is inherent – it's real. The wooden ceilings that angle upwards bring that mid-century feel into focus with its curious, old school design and especially the texture of the wood. There's also a definite cabin vibe in all that as well. Then, on the floors, the ornate 'n fancy blue tile also smacks of another time.

Yet all these are new: the materials are clearly not left from the original building so this place has been – as they say - “lovingly restored” in all senses of the phrase. It's not only atmospheric but adorable.

Then, outside you have the enormous balcony with a hot tub out there, along with two observation decks in the great coastal outdoors. You can't beat that for atmosphere, either.

And then – as Sutton described it – it's a gem in other ways.

“It's a close walk to the beach or shops and restaurants,” Scrutton said. “Beautiful woodwork, wood burning fireplace, fully stocked kitchen and plush king mattress make it a great spot for a romantic getaway. French doors off the king bedroom open to a private hot tub with BBQ and wooden Adirondacks.”

A1 Beach Rentals. Lincoln City, Oregon. 1-503-232-5984.



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

