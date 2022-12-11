Unique, One-Woman Play in Astoria Brings Holiday Comedy to N. Oregon Coast

Published 11/12/22 at 4:49 AM

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Astoria, Oregon) – A unique Christmas-themed play production begins next month in the north Oregon coast town of Astoria, as the Ten Fifteen Theater presents its last show of the season with The Twelve Dates of Christmas by Ginna Hoben. There will be six performances, running December 9, 10, 13, 16 and 17, as well as a matinee on the 11th. (Above: Ten Fifteen Theater, Astoria, courtesy photo)

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m., except for the matinee which is at 3:30 p.m.

The Twelve Dates of Christmas is a one-woman romantic comedy about a woman named Mary with often hilarious dating woes. It takes place in Ohio and New York, but no visual clues are given: the change is presented to the audience in other ways.

Mary is in Ohio at the beginning of the play, watching the Thanksgiving Day Parade on TV, which is taking place at home in New York. On screen, she sees her fiance kiss another woman – and her life essentially falls apart. All of this happens as the holidays begin.

Within a few months, she's back in the dating game, with wacky results. These initial get-togethers range from creepy and weird to absurd and comical. This new world has her growing increasingly cynical. Then, her part in a Christmas play at the end of the year sees her charmed by an innocent five-year-old boy, giving her a new outlook on life and love.

It's a heartwarming bit of theater that offers a hilarious and thoroughly modern take on the old standards of the holiday season.

Ten Fifteen Theater is a newcomer on the north Oregon coast scene, having its genesis in August of 2018 when Pier Pressure Productions' owner Susi Brown discovered this space on Commercial Street. On October 15, amid building materials in a spot not yet finished at all, Ten Fifteen had its first performance at 10:15 a.m. and 10:15 p.m. So begu\an a series of monthly shows featuring anything from music, dance and acting to art, performed in the round.

The official opening was in 2019, with a performance of Alan Ayckbourn’s Henceforward. In December of that year, the nonprofit, indie theater had its first Christmas season production.

Tickets are $20, and are currently available online at www.thetenfifteentheater.com. COVID-19 Policies: At the time of this release, we are requiring all audience members to wear a mask while in the theater. Audience members no longer need to show proof of vaccination at the door, however this remains a requirement for all actors, crew, staff, and other volunteers. 1015 Commercial St, Astoria, Oregon. (503) 298-5255. MORE ASTORIA BELOW

