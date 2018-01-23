UPDATE: Tsunami Watch for Oregon Coast Canceled - No Threat

Published 01/23/2018 at 2:45 AM PDT - Updated 01/23/2018 at 4:49 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – UPDATE: Tsunami watch for the Oregon coast has been canceled as of about 4:30 a.m. There is NO threat to the Oregon coast.

Below is the original story for reference only.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland has issued a tsunami watch for the southern Washington coast and the north and central Oregon coast, originating around 2 a.m. An 8.2 earthquake occurred in Alaska around 1:30 a.m., centering about 175 miles southeast of Kodiak City, Alaska.

So far this is just a TSUNAMI WATCH, and no evacuation orders have been issued. Wave impact could yet be determined to be small or nonexistent.

More updates will be posted here as well as on the Oregon Coast Beach Connection Facebook page.

UPDATE 4:11 A.M.: USGS is reporting this was not the kind of quake that displaces a lot of water. It was a strike slip quake instead of a subduction quake, which does move a lot of water. That is a good sign, but still to early to say what that means. Currently, scientists are waiting for data from Pacific Northwest buoys before making any further determination.

SMALL UPDATE: We just talked to the NWS and they still do NOT know anything more than this is a watch. There was a .5 foot (six inches appx) tsunami wave in one part of Alaska, but they told us this is NO indication either way, whether this could mean a larger wave or smaller wave in this area - if any wave at all. They simply said the tsunami center people in Alaska are working on it and we'll know as soon as they know anything. One good sign: the tsunami watch for Hawaii was canceled.

The following is issued directly from the NWS. Oregon Coast Beach Connection is working on updates and more information.

.TSUNAMI WATCH IS IN EFFECT WHICH INCLUDES THE SOUTH WASHINGTON

COAST...NORTH OREGON COAST...AND CENTRAL COAST OF OREGON...



UPDATES - Earthquake magnitude adjusted to 7.9. Tsunami start times have been adjusted slightly.



LOCAL IMPACTS - An earthquake has occurred which may have produced a tsunami capable of impacting the coastline of Washington and Oregon. The Tsunami Warning Center is analyzing data from this event and will update as more becomes known.



RECOMMENDED ACTIONS - If you are located in this coastal area, stay alert for further updates...as well as instructions from your local emergency officials.



Forecast tsunami start times: Long Beach, Washington at 4:55 a.m. Seaside, Oregon at 5:05 a.m. Newport, Oregon at 5:10 a.m.

Tsunamis often arrive as a series of waves or surges which could be dangerous for many hours after the first wave arrival. The first tsunami wave or surge may not be the highest in the series.



PRELIMINARY EARTHQUAKE INFORMATION: An earthquake occurred at 0132 AM PST on Jan 23 2018, with a preliminary magnitude of 8.2 centered 175 miles SE of Kodiak City, Alaska at a depth of 12 miles.



TIDE INFORMATION:

Willapa Bay...High tide of 8.7 ft at 508 AM PST on Jan 23. Low tide of 1.9 ft at 1118 PM PST on Jan 23.

Astoria...High tide of 8.5 ft at 517 AM PST on Jan 23. Low tide of 2.4 ft at 1136 AM PST on Jan 23. Garibaldi...High tide of 8.0 ft at 457 AM PST on Jan 23. Low tide of 2.7 ft at 1056 AM PST on Jan 23.

Newport...High tide of 8.1 ft at 428 AM PST on Jan 23. Low tide of 2.9 ft at 1032 AM PST on Jan 23.

This product will be updated as new information becomes available. Stay tuned to your local news source and NOAA weather radio for further information and updates.











