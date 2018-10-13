N. Oregon Coast Events Delve Into Seaside Train History, Swimming for Halloween

(Seaside, Oregon) – Halloween and history on the north Oregon coast: it’s that unique combo of fun that's in store for Seaside with two different events this month.

One program in the coming weeks delves deep into the life of Seaside’s almost-sole founder: Ben Holladay and the Oregon coast’s connections to trains.

Many say the industrialist built Seaside House so he could cash in on the visitors coming to the beach, mainly by train. Others say Ben Holladay worked to get train access to the beach so he would have customers for his resort. Although train access to Seaside ceased to exist in 1952, Ben Holladay, Seaside and trains are forever connected.

At the Seaside Museum’s next History and Hops on October 25, Oregon’s Travelling Historian, Darrell Jabin, will share his film “Rail History of Oregon: It Changed Everything.” He’ll also discuss the people involved in building Oregon’s trains, streetcars and trolleys as well as their impact on Oregon history including the competition to develop the first rails, and the various attempts to create east-west lines through the middle of Oregon.

Travelling more than 6000 miles per year, Darrell Jabin learns about interesting people, places and events and has been sharing his knowledge and love of Oregon, as well as the videos he creates, since 2010. He has provided more than 200 presentations in more than 40 cities.

History & Hops will occur on Thursday, October 25 at 6 p.m. at the Seaside Brewing Co.

History & Hops is a series of local history discussions hosted by the Seaside Museum on the last Thursday of each month, September through May, at Seaside Brewing Co., 861 Broadway. Preserving Seaside’s History since 1974, the Seaside Museum and Historical Society is a non-profit educational institution with the mission to collect, preserve and interpret materials illustrative of the history of Seaside and the surrounding area. The museum is located at 570 Necanicum Drive, Seaside and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. More information can be found at www.seasideoregonuseum.com.

On the spookier side of things, Seaside features the Fall Fun Fest and Spooky Swim on October 20.

It’s time to bring the whole family to the north Oregon coast for an otherworldly event that you’ll get along swimmingly with.

The Fun Fest is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at at the Bob Chisholm Community Center and features carnival games, pumpkin decorating, a cake walk, costume contest a photo booth and snacks. The Spooky Swim will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Sunset Pool with water games, a treasure dive, prizes and snacks. There is a one time fee of $2 or two cans of food for the South County Food Bank for both events.

The center is at 1225 Avenue A, Seaside, Oregon. (503) 738-7393. http://www.sunsetempire.com/.



















