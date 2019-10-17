Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Celtic Fest and Vintage Trailers Take Over Central Oregon Coast

Published 10/17/2019 at 3:53 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Celtic Fest and Vintage Trailers Take Over Central Oregon Coast

(Florence, Oregon) – Two major events on the central Oregon coast are about to shake things up (and do some rattling and rolling as well): a vintage trailer gathering descends on Florence, and in nearby Yachats there’s a massive Celtic festival.

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; some specials even in summer
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Check each listing for specials
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Some Deals even in summer; great packages
In Lincoln City:
Major price drops on some dates and some lodgings
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
Specials can still be found
In Newport:
Includes exclusive listings not found anywhere
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials
In Yachats, Florence
Some specials; lodgings not listed anywhere else

Florence, at that halfway mark on the Oregon coast, is about to roll-retro for the second annual “Goin' with the Flo Vintage Trailer Rally” this week. More than 50 kitchy-campy travel trailers will be rolling into town throughout the weekend of October 18 – 20, with public viewing at the Port of Siuslaw Campground, Saturday October 19 from 12 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Most of the trailers are restored to perfection and some may be in the restoration process and there will be cool rolling oldie tow vehicles displayed too. Expect spooky-fun Halloween-themed trailer displays and new this year, Solarity Puppetry, a solar powered literary vintage caravan which will feature a puppet show performance several times throughout the event. Meet the owners who are happy to share about vintage trailer restoration and about this growing-in-popularity travel trend that keeps these rare rigs on the road, preserving the nostalgic road-tripping vacation era.

“Last year was a hit,” said Terry Abeyta, coordinator of the event. She also owns two classic Airstream and a 60’s Streamline with her partner Dan Hankins. The couple also operates Exploding Whale Beach Camp in Florence and rents their trailers on Airbnb as an experiential alternative to traditional lodging.

“Hundreds of spectators came out to enjoy the event and the trailer owners loved Florence so they’re excited about coming back,” she said. “Florence Old Town shops are pulling out cool vintage inspired items to sell and Florence is also prime for antique and garage sale enthusiasts, so it’s a great time to come out and play."

For more information e-mail terabeyta@gmail.com, or search Facebook for “Goin' with the Flo Vintage Trailer Rally” Event.

Early next month the sleepy central Oregon coast village of Yachats wakes up – and does more than a little jig. The Yachats Celtic Music Festival takes over November 8 – 10.

“Céad míle fáilte. A hundred thousand welcomes,” say organizers. It’s the 19th annual installment of the event that is always a major draw for the tiny town, featuring world-class traditional and non-traditional music of the Celtic countries, along with an array of exceptional enticements and dining temptations. All in a magical location.

The entire town of Yachats embraces the festival. Enjoy the "pub style" format at the Yachats Commons, along with concerts at the Little Log Church, and Celtic inspired events happening throughout the town. Workshops, speakers, story-telling, hot jam sessions, dancing, gourmet food and drinks, whisky tasting, plus a wide variety of vendors all await.

Stand at the end of the earth and experience the magic of a sunset while listening to the Piper on the Point. Friday activities start in the Commons at 12 noon and continue to 10 p.m. Saturday activities begin at 10 a.m. and continue to 10 p.m. Sunday fun begins at 10 a.m. until the festival ends at 3 p.m.

2019 musicians include, Beòlach, Gillian Boucher & Bob McNeill, Kevin Carr, Lisa Lynne & Aryeh Frankfurter, Nuala Kennedy & Eamon O'Leary, Cassie and Maggie MacDonald, and Vishtèn. The Sunday Ceili dance will be led by Elisa Chandler.

There’s also whiskey tasting events and other special happenings. https://yachatscelticmusicfestival.org/

Throughout Yachats, Oregon. www.brownpapertickets.com. Ticket prices vary depending on event. (541) 547-3565. Hotels in Yachats - Where to eat - Yachats Maps and Virtual Tours







More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Twin Oregon Coast Secret Attractions 4,000 Years in the Making
They are stumps from trees roughly 4,000 years old, part of a ghost forest that was mysteriously torn apart in the 90s. Geology, Newport, Depoe Bay
Comprehensive Oregon Coast Hotel Guide - Large List
Large list of lodgings, hotels w/ photos from Oceanside, Pacific City, Yachats, Newport, Lincoln City, Rockaway Beach, Manzanita, Wheeler, Arch Cape, Depoe Bay, Seaside, Cannon Beach
Oregon and Washington Coast Hit by Massive Waves, Some Mishaps; Video
20 to 25-foot waves clawed at the entirety of the Oregon coast and much of Washington. South coast
N. Oregon Coast Events Look into Tufted Puffin, Rocky Shores
Manzanita events, Cannon Beach events, science, kids, history
Wild Breakers Hit Oregon Coast Thursday: Gallery, Video
waves up to 25 feet are possible, and a high surf advisory is in effect
Celtic Fest and Vintage Trailers Take Over Central Oregon Coast Vintage
Trailer Rally in Florence this weekend and Yachats Celtic Fest in Nov
Oregon, Washington Coast High Surf Advisories
Big waves are headed for the Oregon coast and the Washington coast, souther Oregon coast too
Cutting Edge Archaeology Subject of N. Oregon Coast Event
Each year the Cannon Beach History Center and Museum partners with the Archaeological Institute of America. Cannon Beach events

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details