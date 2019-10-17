Celtic Fest and Vintage Trailers Take Over Central Oregon Coast

(Florence, Oregon) – Two major events on the central Oregon coast are about to shake things up (and do some rattling and rolling as well): a vintage trailer gathering descends on Florence, and in nearby Yachats there’s a massive Celtic festival.



Florence, at that halfway mark on the Oregon coast, is about to roll-retro for the second annual “Goin' with the Flo Vintage Trailer Rally” this week. More than 50 kitchy-campy travel trailers will be rolling into town throughout the weekend of October 18 – 20, with public viewing at the Port of Siuslaw Campground, Saturday October 19 from 12 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Most of the trailers are restored to perfection and some may be in the restoration process and there will be cool rolling oldie tow vehicles displayed too. Expect spooky-fun Halloween-themed trailer displays and new this year, Solarity Puppetry, a solar powered literary vintage caravan which will feature a puppet show performance several times throughout the event. Meet the owners who are happy to share about vintage trailer restoration and about this growing-in-popularity travel trend that keeps these rare rigs on the road, preserving the nostalgic road-tripping vacation era.

“Last year was a hit,” said Terry Abeyta, coordinator of the event. She also owns two classic Airstream and a 60’s Streamline with her partner Dan Hankins. The couple also operates Exploding Whale Beach Camp in Florence and rents their trailers on Airbnb as an experiential alternative to traditional lodging.

“Hundreds of spectators came out to enjoy the event and the trailer owners loved Florence so they’re excited about coming back,” she said. “Florence Old Town shops are pulling out cool vintage inspired items to sell and Florence is also prime for antique and garage sale enthusiasts, so it’s a great time to come out and play."

For more information e-mail terabeyta@gmail.com, or search Facebook for “Goin' with the Flo Vintage Trailer Rally” Event.

Early next month the sleepy central Oregon coast village of Yachats wakes up – and does more than a little jig. The Yachats Celtic Music Festival takes over November 8 – 10.

“Céad míle fáilte. A hundred thousand welcomes,” say organizers. It’s the 19th annual installment of the event that is always a major draw for the tiny town, featuring world-class traditional and non-traditional music of the Celtic countries, along with an array of exceptional enticements and dining temptations. All in a magical location.

The entire town of Yachats embraces the festival. Enjoy the "pub style" format at the Yachats Commons, along with concerts at the Little Log Church, and Celtic inspired events happening throughout the town. Workshops, speakers, story-telling, hot jam sessions, dancing, gourmet food and drinks, whisky tasting, plus a wide variety of vendors all await.

Stand at the end of the earth and experience the magic of a sunset while listening to the Piper on the Point. Friday activities start in the Commons at 12 noon and continue to 10 p.m. Saturday activities begin at 10 a.m. and continue to 10 p.m. Sunday fun begins at 10 a.m. until the festival ends at 3 p.m.

2019 musicians include, Beòlach, Gillian Boucher & Bob McNeill, Kevin Carr, Lisa Lynne & Aryeh Frankfurter, Nuala Kennedy & Eamon O'Leary, Cassie and Maggie MacDonald, and Vishtèn. The Sunday Ceili dance will be led by Elisa Chandler.

There’s also whiskey tasting events and other special happenings. https://yachatscelticmusicfestival.org/

Throughout Yachats, Oregon. www.brownpapertickets.com. Ticket prices vary depending on event. (541) 547-3565.





















