ODOT Network Issues Affecting Oregon Coast Road Alert Tweets

Published 08/06/2019 at 4:23 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Portland, Oregon) – If you follow TripCheck’s various Twitter accounts for individual highways, you may have noticed a lot of silence lately. Tweets for highways such as OR 18 to the Oregon coast (@TripCheckOR18A, for example), haven’t changed in over a week.



It’s all part of a network issue at Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) that is affecting many aspects of the department’s operation, including DMV. This in turn, has been affecting Oregon Coast Beach Connection’s ability to update traffic conditions on its traffic page.

According to Angela Beers-Seydel, a spokesman for ODOT’s Region 2 area, it’s an automated system feeding information from TripCheck.com updates to the various Twitter accounts. Someone at ODOT inputs the traffic alerts into TripCheck.com, but a computer program then feeds that into Twitter, creating those alerts.

ODOT engineers are working frantically to fix the wider network problem, but the Twitter issue has two parts, beginning with Twitter itself.

On July 30, Twitter made a major update to its servers, which has in turn affected not just ODOT’s way of interfacing with Twitter automatically but many other companies and applications around the world. ODOT software engineers have not been able to spend the time on this as they’ve been busy with the gigantic network issues, Beers-Seydel said.

Tripcheck is experiencing some issues as well.

“The network issues are impacting TripCheck,” Beers-Seydel said. “There is a message on the homepage that there have been intermittent outages.”

In the meantime, TripCheck.com is currently the only way to get traffic updates from around the state, including Highway 101 and the roads to and from the Oregon coast. Oregon Coast Beach Connection’s Traffic Conditions page will be back to normal when this issue is solved.

That Oregon Coast Traffic Conditions page is still the spot where you can find more traffic cams on one page than anywhere else.

Oregon residents are also being inconvenienced at DMV. The network issues are causing outages to various computer systems there and call centers.

According to a press release issued Monday:

“Ongoing computer and phone network issues that began late last week are continuing to cause delays at state offices, some phone centers and online services, including DMV and the Motor Carrier Transportation Division of the Department of Transportation.

“Email and web pages may also experience delays in downloading. At DMV and Motor Carrier, phones and online services are affected as well.

Resolving this issue is the top priority for state information systems officials. We have no estimate on when the problems will be fixed.”

