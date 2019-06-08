Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

ODOT Network Issues Affecting Oregon Coast Road Alert Tweets

Published 08/06/2019 at 4:23 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

ODOT Network Issues Affecting Oregon Coast Road Alert Tweets

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; some specials even in summer
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Check each listing for specials
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Some Deals even in summer; great packages
In Lincoln City:
Major price drops on some dates and some lodgings
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
Specials can still be found
In Newport:
Includes exclusive listings not found anywhere
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials
In Yachats, Florence
Some specials; lodgings not listed anywhere else

(Portland, Oregon) – If you follow TripCheck’s various Twitter accounts for individual highways, you may have noticed a lot of silence lately. Tweets for highways such as OR 18 to the Oregon coast (@TripCheckOR18A, for example), haven’t changed in over a week.

It’s all part of a network issue at Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) that is affecting many aspects of the department’s operation, including DMV. This in turn, has been affecting Oregon Coast Beach Connection’s ability to update traffic conditions on its traffic page.

According to Angela Beers-Seydel, a spokesman for ODOT’s Region 2 area, it’s an automated system feeding information from TripCheck.com updates to the various Twitter accounts. Someone at ODOT inputs the traffic alerts into TripCheck.com, but a computer program then feeds that into Twitter, creating those alerts.

ODOT engineers are working frantically to fix the wider network problem, but the Twitter issue has two parts, beginning with Twitter itself.

On July 30, Twitter made a major update to its servers, which has in turn affected not just ODOT’s way of interfacing with Twitter automatically but many other companies and applications around the world. ODOT software engineers have not been able to spend the time on this as they’ve been busy with the gigantic network issues, Beers-Seydel said.

Tripcheck is experiencing some issues as well.

“The network issues are impacting TripCheck,” Beers-Seydel said. “There is a message on the homepage that there have been intermittent outages.”

In the meantime, TripCheck.com is currently the only way to get traffic updates from around the state, including Highway 101 and the roads to and from the Oregon coast. Oregon Coast Beach Connection’s Traffic Conditions page will be back to normal when this issue is solved.

That Oregon Coast Traffic Conditions page is still the spot where you can find more traffic cams on one page than anywhere else.

Oregon residents are also being inconvenienced at DMV. The network issues are causing outages to various computer systems there and call centers.

According to a press release issued Monday:

“Ongoing computer and phone network issues that began late last week are continuing to cause delays at state offices, some phone centers and online services, including DMV and the Motor Carrier Transportation Division of the Department of Transportation.

“Email and web pages may also experience delays in downloading. At DMV and Motor Carrier, phones and online services are affected as well.

Resolving this issue is the top priority for state information systems officials. We have no estimate on when the problems will be fixed.”

Oregon Coast Hotels in this area - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours









More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Masses of Dead Crab Parts on Oregon Coast Puzzling Beachgoers
Loads of crab shells and their parts are being found and it's leaving more questions than answers for many. Sciences
ODOT Network Issues Affecting Oregon Coast Road Alert Tweets
An automated system feeding TripCheck updates to Twitter is broken down. Weather
Teeny, Tiny Oceanside a Multi-Layered N. Oregon Coast Experience
A trippy tunnel, a strange tree, a lighthouse, agates, secret beaches and astounding homes
Lincoln City Shines in August, September: Central Oregon Coast Event Preview
It's haunted, it's scandalous, it's full of outdoors activities and there's lots of food and music. Lincoln City events
N. Oregon Coast's Tillamook County Outdoor Adventures for August
Tillamook County practically explodes with outdoor adventures with its Explore Nature Series. Oceanside events, Pacific City events
Great Summer for Whales, Crabbing, Clamming, Sea Lions: Oregon Coast Officials
Lots of possibilities for whale watching, catching sight of seals and sea lions, and crabbing and clamming. Sciences
Found Alive: Rare Thresher Shark on N. Oregon Coast, Manzanita Beach
While common off these shores. thresher sharks rarely wash up here. Seaside Aquarium, science
Thriller Called 'Seaside' Set and Filmed on Oregon Coast - Released Soon
Fans of One Life to Live may know lead Ariana DeBose; pre-orders available

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details