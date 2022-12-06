Seaside to Get Traffic Improvements - Other Oregon Coast Projects

(Seaside, Oregon) – An area of the north Oregon coast known for its sometimes significant traffic jams will be getting some help from Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) soon. (Photo above courtesy Seaside Aquarium)

ODOT spokesman Angela Beers Seydel said new signals and turn lanes are coming to U.S. 101 and Broadway at Seaside, an extremely busy intersection that can back up traffic for miles at times. The improvements come as part of eight projects selected for the 2024-2027 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) and a part of it that utilizes “enhance” funding. This category of ODOT projects take aim at improving safety and reducing congestion in Oregon's busiest of roadways.

This project 101 and Broadway will replace the old signals, create more turn lanes and install a transit stop. ODOT said it will be adding other improvements to help traffic flow along this section of the Oregon coast's main highway.

Supporting a modern transportation system is a priority in ODOT's 2021-2023 Strategic Action Plan.

Various other improvement projects are going along the Oregon coast.

At Astoria, the New Youngs Bay Bridge is getting some major repairs. Lane closures are not likely to affect travelers to the Oregon coast, however, as these are being done at night.

In the Lincoln City area, the bridges at D River and Schooner Creek are going under the knife. These include installing concrete surfaces and striping, with the work being done at night.

Near Florence, the Cape Creek Bridge is still undergoing some work.

On the southern Oregon coast, the Chetco River Bridge over the California border at Brookings is getting some projects finished up. In Coos Bay, Bunker Hill area is receiving better sidewalks and ADA compliant curbs, and there's a new signal going in at Flanagan Street.

