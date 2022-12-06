Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Seaside to Get Traffic Improvements - Other Oregon Coast Projects

Published 06/12/22 at 5:25 AM PST
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Seaside to Get Traffic Improvements - Other Oregon Coast Projects

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; major specials now that winter is here
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
major specials for winter
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Winter's enticing specials now
In Lincoln City:
Major winter specials now
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
major specials this season
In Newport:
Look for many specials
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials and tempting prices now
In Yachats, Florence
Big deals available; lodgings not listed anywhere else
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

(Seaside, Oregon) – An area of the north Oregon coast known for its sometimes significant traffic jams will be getting some help from Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) soon. (Photo above courtesy Seaside Aquarium)

ODOT spokesman Angela Beers Seydel said new signals and turn lanes are coming to U.S. 101 and Broadway at Seaside, an extremely busy intersection that can back up traffic for miles at times. The improvements come as part of eight projects selected for the 2024-2027 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) and a part of it that utilizes “enhance” funding. This category of ODOT projects take aim at improving safety and reducing congestion in Oregon's busiest of roadways.

This project 101 and Broadway will replace the old signals, create more turn lanes and install a transit stop. ODOT said it will be adding other improvements to help traffic flow along this section of the Oregon coast's main highway.

Supporting a modern transportation system is a priority in ODOT's 2021-2023 Strategic Action Plan.

Various other improvement projects are going along the Oregon coast.

At Astoria, the New Youngs Bay Bridge is getting some major repairs. Lane closures are not likely to affect travelers to the Oregon coast, however, as these are being done at night.

In the Lincoln City area, the bridges at D River and Schooner Creek are going under the knife. These include installing concrete surfaces and striping, with the work being done at night.

Near Florence, the Cape Creek Bridge is still undergoing some work.

On the southern Oregon coast, the Chetco River Bridge over the California border at Brookings is getting some projects finished up. In Coos Bay, Bunker Hill area is receiving better sidewalks and ADA compliant curbs, and there's a new signal going in at Flanagan Street.

Oregon Coast Hotels in this area - South Coast Hotels - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours

 

MORE PHOTOS BELOW














More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

1919 Wreck of J.A. Chanslor on South Oregon Coast Left 36 Dead Near Cape Blanco
Conditions were shifting on the morning of December 18, 1919. Port Orford, history
Chasing A Special Moon Up Highway 101: Oregon Coast Astronomy Adventures
An actual car chase for a story at Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Depoe Bay
Complete Oregon Coast Independence Day / 4th of July Events, 2022
Washington coast events, Seaside events, Manzanita events, Oceanside events, Lincoln City events, Newport events, Yachats events, South Coast events, Coos Bay, Bandon, Port Orford, Brookings, weather
Seaside to Get Traffic Improvements - Other Oregon Coast Projects
Replace the old signals, create more turn lanes and install a transit stop
Coos Bay's Juneteenth Celebration Updates for South Oregon Coast Party
Second annual Juneteenth Celebration happening June 18 - 19. South coast events
Broad Oregon Coast Views and Beachy Vibes at Lincoln City's Seamist Rental
A truly engaging oceanfront deck that lets you absorb all the good ocean vibes
The Colorful, Even Psychedelic China Rockfish of Oregon Coast / Washington Coast
They're freaky but they're also tasty, as well as gorgeous. Marine sciences
When Views Explode on Oregon Coast: that Bend Above Baker Beach, Florence
Views are just the beginning here, with loads of beachy revelations

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted