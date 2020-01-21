Water Spout and Confirmed Tornado Today on Oregon Coast: Some Damage

Published 01/21/2020 at 3:00 PM PDT - Updated 01/21/2020 at 3:50 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Manzanita, Oregon) – An active weather day on the Oregon coast proved a little dangerous, as a water spout appeared off Depoe Bay and what is now a confirmed tornado touched down in Manzanita later, damaging one home. (Water spout photo above courtesy David Galvin. See the video here).

The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Portland confirmed the water spout, but earlier was not yet willing to confirm the tornado at Manzanita. About 3:45 p.m., the NWS has confirmed the tornado.

The water spout happened off Depoe Bay around 11 a.m. today (Tuesday). It did not touch down on land, which would’ve made it a tornado. Instead, according to Depoe Bay resident David Galvin, it skirted the North Point area and then went past the reef. It lasted about 30 to 60 seconds, Galvin said.

Galvin, who was working at Mazatlan Restaurant at that moment, was able to capture remarkable video and a photo from the eatery, which has an expansive view of the bay.

About the same time, at 11:15 a.m. a now-confirmed tornado touched down in Manzanita and damaged two homes. This is the second time in four years this has happened to the town, which tore up about a third of Manzanita's trees and caused substantial damage.

Photo courtesy Sunset Vacation Rentals - Amy VanDyke

Sunset Vacation Rentals co-owner Amy VanDyke said it damaged one of their vacation homes in the Neahkahnie development area, breaking a window and crushing and scattering some objects outside the home.

VanDyke said another employee of the firm saw the tornado and said he watched it cross Highway 101. VanDyke shared numerous photos of the damage.

Since the late afternoon, the NWS confirmed the tornado as an EF-0, which is about 65-70 mph. It damaged another home as well as that of the rental agency. The NWS said it was on a path of about a quarter of a mile. The area was already under a severe weather warning and was experiencing hail and rain when the tornado happened.

(More photos below of damage, courtesy Sunset Vacation Rentals) See Oregon Coast Weather

