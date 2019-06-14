Tillamook County Events in July, June: N. Oregon Coast's Manzanita, Rockaway, Pacific City

(Manzanita, Oregon) – Summer kicks into high gear on the north Oregon coast’s Tillamook Coast area, which includes Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Nehalem, Garibaldi, Oceanside and Pacific City. There’s lots to do in the natural world as well as fun like the Oregon Coast Railroad rides, but also plenty of food and arts happenings. Fourth of July events are also covered here.

June 15. Forest Bounty Walk. Long before dinner was just a shopping trip away, many people relied on the forest for food. Join a family-friendly stroll as we journey through four seasons in the Tillamook State Forest, and discover what Native Americans hunted and gathered in these woods. **Path is ADA accessible and easily trekked with strollers or wheelchairs. 11:30 a.m. Programs are free and open to all ages. Tillamook Forest Center. 45500 Wilson River Hwy. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-815-6800. http://www.tillamookforestcenter.com. (503) 815-6800.

June 15. Plant Propagation Workshop. Spend some quality time with Retired BLM Botantist, Kurt Heckeroth, and Tillamook Estuaries Partnership’s Maysa Miller at the TEP Native Plant Nursery. Noon. NORP Nursery. 6820 Barracks Circle. Tillamook, Oregon. Event registration.



June 15. Juneteenth Reggae Festival. Live music and dancing in a beautiful Oregon coast setting. Wine tasting, BBQ, good times. 4 p.m. Free. Nehalem Bay Winery. 34965 Hwy. 53. Nehalem, Oregon. (503) 368.WINE.

June 15. Open. Mic in Downtown Tillamook. A community celebration of music, story, poetry and other literary arts. All invited to share. 6:30 pm. Free. Yo Time Frozen Yogurt. 314 Main Ave. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-815-2518. artacclerated.org.

June 16. Rainforest Walk. While there are no monkeys or toucans in this temperate rainforest, the lush mosses, fast-growing Douglas-fir trees, acrobatic salmon, and slimy banana slugs that live in the Tillamook State Forest depend on our wet and soggy winters. Grab your raingear (if weather permits) and experience the wonders that the rain brings on a short, family-friendly stroll around the Center. 1:30 p.m. Free. Tillamook Forest Center. 45500 Wilson River Hwy. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-815-6800. Website here.

June 16. North Coast Chamber Orchestra. “Music on the Land.” These musicians come from a 100-mile span of the North Oregon Coast and Southwest Washington Coast to rehearse and create classical music programs for the community’s enjoyment and appreciation. This all-volunteer symphony is committed to growing into a sustainable arts organization for the benefit of the community, offering concerts, trios and quartets for events. 3 p.m. St. Catherine’s Episcopal Church. 36335 Hwy 101 North. Nehalem, Oregon. 503-457-5246. Website here.

June 18. Mornings on Main Street. Join the Chamber for an informal coffee and discussion of things happening around town. 8 a.m. Tillamook Area Chamber of Commerce, 208 Main Ave. Tillamook, Oregon. Website here.

June 21. Summer Solstice Salt Marsh Tour. Walk along the saltmarsh of Netarts Bay while learning about how plants survive in a salty world. Join Friends of Netarts Bay – Watershed, Estuary, Beach, and Sea (WEBS) for a free guided tour along the salt marsh at the southern end of Netarts Bay. Learn about the plants and animals that live in this unique habitat and the importance of this environment from the forest to the water’s edge. Learn about how plants survive in a salty world and explore the succession of vegetation from the bay to the dunes. 10 a.m. Netarts Bay area. Website here.

June 21. Reptile Man. Established in 1991, The Reptile Man utilizes over 60 exotic reptiles from around the world as educational ambassadors to nearly 500 organizations yearly. 3 p.m. Free. Hoffman Center For The Arts. 594 Laneda Avenue. Manzanita, Oregon. Website here.

June 22. June Dairy Parade. The 2019 June Dairy Parade is going to be “Udderly A-Moo-Sing!” To partake in the parade this year, fill out an entry form at junedairyparade.com. 10 a.m. Free. Downtown Tillamook, Oregon. tillamookfarmersmarket.com. Website here.

June 22 – 23. Signs of Wildlife. Where are all of the animals? Learn to recognize the clues animals leave behind and you will find that they are all around you. Join interpreters for a forest walk where we will share tips to enhance your chances of spotting wildlife and increase your awareness of their presence. 11:30 a.m. Free. Tillamook Forest Center. 45500 Wilson River Hwy. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-815-6800. Website here.



June 22. Tillamook Downtown District Artwalk. On the fourth Saturday of each month at their Tillamook Downtown District Art Walk!!! Each month a variety of merchants will host local artists in a dynamic and evolving art show. For more information or a listing of the venues and artists that will be participating each month, visit: www.artaccelerated.org. 1 p.m.



June 25. Writing Lounge Open Mic. To culminate the popular “Winter & Spring Wordplay” series. From 10:30 am to 11:15 am, participants will get tips on how to read in front of an audience using timing, expression, and how to use a microphone. $5. Hoffman Center For The Arts. 594 Laneda Avenue. Manzanita, Oregon. visithoffmanarts.org



June 28, July 26, August 23. Free Outdoor Movie Night. There will be a new venue this year at Goodspeed Park due to construction at City Hall. More info to come on movie titles soon. 9:15 p.m. Free. Goodspeed Park. Tillamook, Oregon. Website here. 503-842-3450.



June 29. Incredible Insects! They are often seen as villains, but what if they’re superheroes in disguise? Join us for a short talk on the benefits that insects provide to humans and the environment, followed by a walk to a nearby meadow where you will go on an insect safari. Free. 11:30 a.m. Tillamook Forest Center. 45500 Wilson River Hwy. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-815-6800. www.tillamookforestcenter.com.



June 29. Killer Birds. Think birding is just a walk in the park? Think again. Join the Tillamook Forest Center to learn how some birds stab their prey with their bills, while others hover low to stalk and hunt. Learn some of the not-so-friendly features of birds and see how they have adapted their predator skills. 1:30 p.m. Tillamook Forest Center. 45500 Wilson River Hwy. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-815-6800. www.tillamookforestcenter.com.

June 30. Cougars: Our Secretive Neighbors. Their roar can be fearsome, but most of us will never see or hear a cougar in the wild. These large cats are extremely shy and secretive and even though we don’t see them, we can still get to know these powerful predators. Come enjoy interesting pictures, facts, and stories about the largest members of the cat family in Oregon. Free. 1:30 p.m. Website here.



July 4. Pacific City Fourth of July Fireworks. They’re back this year. Fireworks start at dusk. Bob Straub State Wayside Park, Pacific City, Oregon. Website here.

July 4. Rockaway Beach Fireworks. Parade in the morning. Show starts at dusk. Other celebrations during the day not yet announced. Website here.

Manzanita Fourth of July Parade. No fireworks this year, but the parade begins at 1 p.m. Anyone can join in see the web site. Manzanita, Oregon. Website here.



July 5. Oceanside Tidepool Discovery Day. Oregon State Parks, Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS staff and volunteers will be onsite in the tide pools helping visitors understand what is living along the coastal edge. Learn about anemone clone wars, how a sea star eats, or how hermit crabs steal shell homes from other crabs! From seaweeds to sculpin fish, there is an other worldly place to discover. 8:30 a.m. Free. Oceanside Beach State Recreation Site. Oceanside, Oregon. Registration for the event.



July 5. Port of Garibaldi Night Market. Local vendors, live music by Christopher Reyne, Great food and overall a fun family event. There will be door prizes and outdoor games (if weather allows) at no extra cost. 5 p.m. Port of Garibaldi Event Tent. 107 Jerry Creasy Way. Garibaldi, Oregon. 503-322-3292. http://portofgaribaldi.org/events/

July 6. Neahkahnie Beach Walk & BioBlitz. Just north of Manzanita to catalog the life of the Cape Falcon Marine Reserve tidepools and learn about the value of interconnected conservation corridors spanning mountain peaks to coastal waters. A BioBlitz is an intensive survey of a defined area on a single day with the goal of identifying all the species to be found in that area at one time. It is a snapshot of biodiversity. 9 a.m. Free. Neahkahnie Beach. Laneda Avenue. Manzanita, Oregon. 971-678-3183. Website here.

July 6. Hike Netarts Spit: Changing Oceans & the Spit. Celebrate rich culture while learning and honoring our oceans during an easy, family friendly hike along Netarts Spit. Join Oregon State Park Rangers, Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS, and Huehca Omeyocan cultural group for a 2-mile guided walk at Cape Lookout State Park. Learn about the dynamic strip of land protecting Netarts Bay, plants living within a salty world, the impacts of marine debris and assist with a beach clean-up. 10 a.m. Free. Cape Lookout State Park. 13000 Whiskey Creek Road. Tillamook, Oregon. explorenaturetillamookcoast.com. Website here.

July 6. Trash to Art for the Spit. Turn marine debris into a treasure community masterpiece with artist from Trash Talk, a Haystack Rock Awareness Program, and Huecha Omeyocan. This event is part of a series of opportunities in July to explore, learn, celebrate and act for the ocean. 1 p.m. Free. explorenaturetillamookcoast.com. Website here.



July 6. Clover’s Day Festival. The festival kicks off with a pancake breakfast at Nestucca High School at 7:00 am, and is followed by the Clover’s Day parade at 11:00 am, led by the prettiest cow in town. The parade is followed by a classic auto show, live music, and more. Cloverdale, Oregon. 888-KIWANDA. Website here.

July 19 - 21. Dory Days Festival. 60th annual Dory Days; a celebration of the local dory fishing culture unique to Pacific City. This festival is hosted by the Pacific City-Nestucca Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Pacific City Dorymen’s Association. Festivities kick off with the Dory Days Parade that is scheduled to begin at 11 am. The parade starts at Bob Straub State Park and works it’s way into downtown Pacific City. Other events throughout the weekend includes live music, kids activities, fish fry and more. The Dorymen’s Association will operate a booth to answer questions from the public and a display of dory boats in the Cape parking. Pacific City, Oregon. Website here.

