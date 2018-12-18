Oregon Coast Wave Drama: Excellent Places to Watch Storms in Tillamook County

(Pacific City, Oregon) – Wondering what your best options for stormwatching from your hotel room are? The north Oregon coast area of Tillamook County has a particularly engaging roster of oceanfront hotels and vacation rentals to dazzle you, should you decide to head out for this week’s continued crazed storm action. You’ll find them from Manzanita down to Pacific City, with a serious helping of amazing rental homes in between, in areas like Cape Meares, Oceanside or Garibaldi.

Sunset Vacation Rentals. About 70 homes to choose from in north Oregon coast hotspots like Manzanita, Neah-Kah-Nie, Rockaway Beach, Nedonna Beach and the secretive Falcon Cove. These beauties sleep anywhere from two to 20 and many are pet friendly. Find cozy bungalows for an intimate getaway to larger homes with cathedral ceilings; beach funk to cutting edge design. Homes overlook the beach from on high, are right on the beachfront, or just a short walk away. One house is cedar on the outside with log cabin on the inside, another is perched on the mountain, one has a guest cottage, while another has a babbling brook. Homes come with varied amenities. You may find: vintage appliances, knotty pine walls, a bunkhouse for kids, an executive office, homes close to the golf course or state park, a soaker tub, rock fireplace, woodstove, wet bar, game room, stone slab fireplace, garden, DSL, wrap around decks, yards or views of a wilderness area. 186 Laneda Ave., Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-7969. 800-883-7784. www.ssvr.com.

Ocean Inn. Five miles of public beach at your door. You can't get any closer: you are ten steps away from the sand. Ten beautifully appointed units, remodeled in 2009, provide an unforgettable lodging experience. There are eight condo-like units and two smaller kitchenette units, child friendly units and one ADA compliant unit. Some pet friendly. D'cor is cottage-like with walls of polished wood, or they have vaulted ceilings. Your lodging may include an ocean view and oceanside deck or balcony, wood stove, Jacuzzi bath, and a garage or carport. Many have balconies gazing out over the sea. Some have garages and carports, dishwashers. American Leather Sleep Comfort couches, flat screen TV's, DVD players and free wi-fi. One week minimum in July and August; two-night minimum September through June. Look for them at the end of Laneda, practically on the beach. 32 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-7701. 866-368-7701.

Oregon Beach Vacations. Homes in Manzanita and Rockaway Beach area, through Cannon Beach office. Well over 260 homes available as vacation rentals ' all distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Find them in Astoria, Florence, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar, Rockaway Beach, Manzanita, Cannon Beach, Seaside, Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City and Neskowin. Some pet friendly. Offices in Cannon Beach and Lincoln City. 1-800-723-2383. www.oregonbeachvacations.com

Tradewinds Motel, Rockaway Beach. If expansive ocean views, close proximity to golfing, fishing tours and quick access to seven miles of pristine beaches is your thing, then this quintessential beauty in Rockaway Beach is your ticket to vacation fun for families, couples or large groups. Some rooms are pet friendly. All rooms at the Tradewinds Motel are immaculate and have TV’s, VCR’s and in-room phones with data ports. The oceanfronts all have a queen bed, a double hide-a-bed, kitchen, cozy firelog fireplace and a private deck. Some oceanfront units come with all those amenities but the kitchens. Both types sleep up to four people. The non-oceanfront rooms are appointed with a queen bed, small fridge, and coffee maker – sizable for a two-person romantic getaway, yet still perfect for those on a budget. There is an elaborate oceanfront Jacuzzi suite that has two bedrooms, coming with a kitchen, double hide-a-bed, fireplace and private deck, sleeping as many as six. For those wanting bigger accommodations for family reunions or large gatherings such as weddings, some rooms can connect to create two-room and three-room suites. 523 N. Pacific St., Rockaway Beach. (503) 355-2112 - 1-800-824-0938. www.tradewinds-motel.com

Headlands Lodge and Spa. Here, you're in luxurious, upscale surroundings, looking out over the beach, surf, Haystack Rock, and the spectacular Cape Kiwanda headland and dunes. The views are matched by the level of attention in the details. A concierge service meets every need, including stocking your fridge before your arrival. All units have completely fully furnished, two- or three-bedroom configuration. There are Jacuzzi tubs in every unit, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, remote controlled gas fireplaces, private balconies that have propane grills. Hi-tech pleasures abound, like flat-panel, high-density televisions, stereos, CD/DVD, cable and Ipod ports, along with high speed internet and Xbox 360 game stations. You’ll also find bamboo bedding for comfort and sustainability, luxurious robes, spa-quality soaps and heated tiles on the bathroom floors. Convenient parking spaces and easy access to beach. Some pet friendly. 33000 Cape Kiwanda Drive, Pacific City, Oregon. 888-965-7001. www.kiwandacottages.com





The Inn at Cape Kiwanda. All 35 deluxe guest rooms feature private balconies with beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean and Haystack Rock, and plenty of ocean view decks. Rooms have cozy gas fireplaces, plush pillow-top beds with feather pillows, CD players, flat-screen LCD TVs, DVD players, plus many other top-of-the-line amenities. Pet friendly. There is a complimentary DVD library, Wi-Fi and Aveda bath amenities, refrigerators, microwaves and more. There are Jacuzzi suites and larger suites with two bedrooms. Inn at Cape Kiwanda offers a small meeting venue with an amazing view. For larger groups, the restaurant, Pelican Pub & Brewery, features beach front event space. Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. there is a hosted Manager's Welcome Reception in the living room, by the fire. Located off the beaten path in Pacific City, on the 3 Capes Scenic Route. Stimulus Espresso Caf' offering Stumptown Coffee and fresh pastries. 33105 Cape Kiwanda Dr. Pacific City, Oregon. 888-965-7001 www.InnAtCapeKiwanda.com



Shorepine Vacation Rentals. It’s time to pack up the whole family for the most relaxing beach retreat yet. Here you’ll find 39 vacation rentals, all fully furnished and a short walk to the beach - 20 of which are pet friendly. Sleeping accommodations can host four to 12 people per home. Enjoy two miles of paved walking and biking paths which lead directly to the beach or the Pelican Pub & Brewery. Each home comes with a gas or wood fireplace, bikes and helmets in the garage, cable TV, and free movie rentals. Take a walk up their dune ramp for private beach access just at the end of the village. You will also have access to a clubhouse which boasts a fully equipped fitness room, pool table and entertainment center. Book a home for your next family reunion, wedding or just a quiet weekend at the beach. 1-877-549-2632 or 503-965-5776. 5975 Shorepine Drive, Pacific City, Oregon. You can also book online - www.shorepinerentals.com

