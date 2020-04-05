Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Tillamook County Tourism Businesses Continue Helping N. Oregon Coast Locals

Published 05/04/2020 at 5:54 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Pacific City, Oregon) – With the coronavirus pandemic grinding the Oregon coast tourism industry to a halt, in Tillamook County alone it’s estimated that 2,350 employees have lost their jobs. Hotels have shuttered, most restaurants sit idle (except for those doing takeout), and charter boat companies have empty boats and coffers. Even retail businesses are closed unless they’ve found some online aspect for revenue.

In spite of it all, tourism businesses on this part of the north Oregon coast continue to serve their communities in generous ways. The area’s travel promotions entity Tillamook Coast took note of their sacrifices and hardships recently, saying there has been an outpouring of support coming from many in the county that includes some of the state's favorite destinations such as Pacific City, Oceanside, Tillamook, Garibaldi, Rockaway Beach and Manzanita.

Tillamook Coast executive director Nan Devlin provided a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the varied ways local businesses are helping.

Devlin said in north county, Manzanita grocery stores Little Apple and Fresh Foods, both reliant on visitor spending, have a donation fund for those having difficulty buying groceries for their families. Cloud & Leaf bookstore started a gift certificate program to distribute books to local families.

In central county, Fishpeople Seafood in Garibaldi donated 1,200 cases of seafood products, such as salmon jerky to school districts wherever they have stores, including Tillamook.

Pacific Restaurant in Tillamook has given away $200 worth of gift cards every week since closing in mid-March. All they ask is you share a photo of their takeout food on Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag #isupportedsmallbusiness.

Devlin noted down in south county, the Grateful Bread in Pacific City is doing a "Grateful Grub" program. Meals are served through drive up and are free to those we need it, or a donation can be made from those who can purchase a meal. In addition to serving up to 75 meals a day, Grateful Bread is also making donations to the Beaver Food Pantry.

The Pelican Pub and Kiwanda Hospitality businesses in Pacific City received funds from the Pacific City Nestucca Valley Chamber, plus a refund from advertising placed in the 2020 Tillamook Coast visitor guide. They paid it all forward to the local food bank, a donation of more than $5,000. And that’s not all. With the vast majority of their 400 employees furloughed, Kiwanda Hospitality keeps them, and their families, fed with a hot meal seven days a week.

“Generosity and kindness have always been a hallmark of the hospitality and tourism industry,” Devlin said. “In good times and bad, that remains true here in Tillamook County.”

