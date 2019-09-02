N. Oregon Coast's Tillamook County Abuzz with Events: Manzanita, Pacific City, Tillamook, Nehalem

Published 02/09/2019 at 4:23 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Pacific City, Oregon) – From Manzanita to Pacific City, the Tillamook Coast area of the north Oregon coast provides a bevy of fun and intriguing events throughout February and March. It’s where the indoors events begin to morph into outdoor happenings, including a load of music, food, arts, and nature fun. A literary event here or there, a food feast, some music scattered about, and the rush of whale watching season and the SOLVE beach cleanup dot the seascape of this part of the Oregon coast.

Most Fridays. Garibaldi Jam. Mostly old-time favorites and Country-Western standards using their complete sound system, with the audience “cutting a rug” on the large dance floor while others sit and enjoy, toes a-tapping. No admission fee is charged, but donations are always welcome. 6 p.m. Garibaldi Community Hall, 6th St. and Acacia Ave. Garibaldi, Oregon. 503-801-0953.

February 15. Tony Smiley. Raw rhythms with live looping. From rock, hip hop, reggae, tribal fusion, ‘80s and everything in between, with a dash of Mongolian throat singing. 9 p.m. Cover. San Dune Pub, 127 Laneda Avenue. Manzanita, Oregon.



Through February 17. Beer for Breakfast. A group of middle-aged buddies reunite for a “guys’ weekend” in a snowed-in cabin to eat chili, drink beer, and relive the good old days. $15. 7 p.m. and 2 p.m. on matinee days. Tillamook, Oregon. https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=tap02. 503-812-0275

February 22. Manzanita Film Series. Mostly documentaries from the Northwest Film School in Portland. 7:30 pm. $5 admission charge. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Hoffman Center for the Arts. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon.

February 23. Celebrate the Bounty of the Bays with Tillamook Estuaries Partnership. TEP is celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Tillamook Bay’s designation as a “Bay of National Significance.”You are invited to show your love for the estuaries and watersheds of Tillamook County and join in on a scrumptious feast that highlights amazing locally-sourced cuisine. 4 p.m. 205 Main Ave. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-322-2222. www.tbnep.org.

February 23. Tillamook Downtown District Artwalk. Each month a variety of merchants will host local artists in a dynamic and evolving art show. 1 p.m. Tillamook, Oregon. www.artaccelerated.org.

February 23. Three Capes Relay. From Cape Meares to Cape Kiwanda, running solo or in teams of 2 or 5 through the beautiful Oregon coast scenery to end here in Pacific City, Oregon. This one day race helps to support the three legs of Ultimook non-profit organization; Tillamook Distance Project, Ultimook Running Camp, and Ultimook Track Club. Cape Meares, Oregon. Www.yourlittlebeachtown.com.

February 25. Derik Nelson & Family. Musical concert. 7 p.m. Don Whitney Auditorium. 2605 12th St, Tillamook, Oregon. https://deriknelson.com/home.

March 2. Correo Aereo Trio. Award-winning acoustic multi-instrumental and vocal Latin/World Music Trio. They perform traditional music of Latin America: especially of Venezuela, Argentina & Mexico. 7 p.m. $15. Hoffman Center For The Arts. 594 Laneda Avenue. Manzanita, Oregon. https://hoffmanarts.org

March 8 - 9. Tillamook County Fairgrounds Vintage Flea Market & Spring Bazaar. Many different vendors that will be selling a wide variety of items. Noon. Tillamook County Fairgrounds. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-2272. www.tillamookfair.com.

March 9. Literary Tea with Myrna Daly. Her book “Night Falls in the Gorge” is a Pacific Northwest mystery. 3:30 p.m. La Tea Da Tea Room, 904 Main Ave, Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-5447.

March 9. Sedona Fire Band “Songs and Meaning” Show. This event will be a night of music, poetry and storytelling that will take you on a theatrical and musical journey. 7 p.m. $10 - $15. St. Catherine’s Episcopal Church, 36335 N Hwy 101, Nehalem, Oregon.

March 23. Tillamook Downtown District Artwalk. Each month a variety of merchants will host local artists in a dynamic and evolving art show. 1 p.m. Tillamook, Oregon. www.artaccelerated.org

