N. Oregon Coast's Tillamook County Twinkles with Train Rides, Light Festival

Published 12/08/2018 at 3:49 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Tillamook, Oregon) – Once again, the north Oregon coast's Tillamook County gets especially glittery during the holidays, with not only a bevy of coziness-inducing events but a countywide celebration of lights. In fact, it's called the Village Lights, and it's the third anniversary of the massive, glowing party.

In some ways, it's a party on wheels. The Visit Tillamook Coast tourism group has put together this dazzling and unique co-op between beach burghs to make an unforgettable light-watching drive. Running through January1, the Village Lights takes place throughout Tillamook County towns. Tillamook Coast communities are presenting new, custom light displays in the burghs of Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach, Garibaldi, Bay City, Tillamook, Cloverdale, Pacific City and Neskowin. Each of the county's locales worked together to create an enticing driving tour of the county, loading up on the seasonal sparkle.

The other seasonal highlight is the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad and its Santa and the Candy Cane Express. Ride on an antique, steam-powered train through north county towns, happening three times a day every Saturday and Sunday through December 23. The rides take place at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Enjoy free parking in Garibaldi, hot cocoa, and cookies. You start out at the train depot in Garibaldi and then make a slow, scenic trip to Rockaway Beach – then back again. You can buy tickets at https://oregoncoastscenic.org/schedule/.

Other North Oregon Coast Fun:

There's quite a lot going on in the Nehalem Bay area of the north Oregon coast. You can visit with Santa at 1 p.m. on December 15 at the Manzanita Visitors Center, or take the polar plunge on the beach on New Year's Day at 11 a.m. At the North Coast Recreational District in Nehalem, you can do the jig to the Celtic Holiday Music show with Irish dancers. That starts at 7:30 p.m. on December 29.

At the Kiwanda Community Center in Pacific City, Santa arrives on a firetruck to join a tree lighting at 2 p.m. on December 15. Also that day, there's gingerbread cookie decorating at the Pacific City Library at 2 p.m. On December 29, there's the end of the year dance at the Kiawanda Community Center.

In Tillamook, the Nutcracker ballet is performed on December 14 at 7 p.m. and then the next day at 2 p.m. Both shows are at the Don Whitney Auditorium.

Some outstanding places to stay



San Dune Inn, Manzanita. Just blocks from the beach. www.sanduneinn.com. 428 Dorcas Lane, Manzanita. 503-368-5163.

Tradewinds Motel, Rockaway Beach. Expansive ocean views. For families, couples or large groups. Some pet friendly. 523 N. Pacific St., Rockaway Beach. (503) 355-2112 - 1-800-824-0938. www.tradewinds-motel.com

Sunset Vacation Rentals. About 70 homes to choose from in north Oregon coast hotspots like Manzanita, Neah-Kah-Nie, Rockaway Beach, Nedonna Beach and the secretive Falcon Cove. 186 Laneda Ave., Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-7969. 800-883-7784. www.ssvr.com.





















