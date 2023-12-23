Six Rescued from Stranded Crabbing Boat on N. Oregon Coast's Tillamook Bay

(Garibaldi, Oregon) – There are quite a few rocky areas along the north Oregon coast's Tillamook Bay, but most are a ways out of the main channel in and out. However, one unlucky group of crabbers managed to get stranded on an area of rocks Friday evening, bringing out the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office to rescue them. (Photo courtesy TCSO)

Six people aboard the boat were pulled to safety, according to a post on social by the TCSO, after it lodged itself onto a stretch of rock in the north Oregon coast bay that's famous for fishing and crabbing.

No one was injured.

TCSO said the boat lost power while crabbing on Friday night, and as they tried to restart the motor, the boat had drifted onto the rocky ledge near an area called Lyster's Corner.

“Personnel from the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office, Garibaldi Fire Rescue, Oregon State Police and United States Coast Guard responded to the area - as Tillamook 911 dispatchers helped coordinate the response,” TCSO said.

About 5 p.m. on Friday, a TCSO marine patrol boat headed out from Garibaldi to assist.

Deputy Dennis Greiner said the boat was finally floated again utilizing oncoming swells. This enabled rescuers to latch a bow line to the vessel and then tow it off the rocks. Crews were able to successfully bring it back to the docks and onto its trailer.



Tillamook Bay, courtesy TCSO

Also assisting were deputies Billy Cloud and Terrance Watters.

"It was nice to be able to rescue the boat, before it accrued any more damage, or became a navigational hazard to other boaters," said Deputy Cloud.

“TCSO's Marine Patrol is funded by the Oregon State Marine Board,” TCSO said. “TCSO Marine Deputy's are Criminal Patrol Deputies that receive specialized training in emergency operation of motorized and non-motorized boats, water rescue, and the enforcement of marine and fishing laws.”

