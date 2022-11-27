All Aboard! Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad Goes All Christmasy

Published 11/27/22 at 4:19 AM

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Garibaldi, Oregon) – A now-standard Christmas feature on the Oregon coast is back – and this time without the limitations of the pandemic. The Candy Cane Express out of Garibaldi has started its run already, with the next three weekends full of rolling and puffing Christmas cheer, as rides take to the rails every Sunday and Saturday until December 18. Aboard this moving feast of lights, you'll get cookies and hot cocoa on top of some beautiful scenery between here and Rockaway Beach. (Courtesy photo above)

Each trip is one hour, happening at 12 p.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., boarding at the train station in Garibaldi. By prior arrangement, it's also capable of loading a wheelchair on board.

Along the way, the north Oregon coast's Candy Cane Express provides all kinds of amazing views, including the lush forestlands surrounding that stretch between Garibaldi and Rockaway Beach, and Tillamook Bay as well as other, smaller bodies of water. The last of the fall foliage will be around too.



Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection

You're chugging along in train cars draped in festive lights. Cars are decorated by local community organizations, including Port of Garibaldi, Twins Ranch, City of Rockaway Beach, City of Garibaldi, Oregon Coast Bank, and the City of Wheeler.

All this is powered by the McCloud 25 steam engine, which was the actual engine used in the ‘80s movie Stand By Me. Last year, that engine sat out the Candy Cane Express run.

In 2021, the railroad told Oregon Coast Beach Connection all about its train cars, which are special antique rides on their own.

“Those include the open car (which carries a generator but no passengers), the baggage car where cookies and hot cocoa are prepared, the Historic Wilson River car which is a restored 1920s Pullman passenger car, the covered car which is open air, and the Neahkahnie which is a 1910s car which has been converted into a bar car,” they said.

Two dining cars are from the '50s. The caboose stays in Garibaldi, serving as the gift shop and check-in point.

The open car has no roof, so the railroad urges you to bundle up. Oregon coast weather can be especially chilly and windy this time of year.

“Santa and Mrs. Claus hand out candy canes (of course) while hearing the Christmas wishes of girls and boys of all ages,” the railroad said.

You'll even get the chance to write letters to Santa and deliver them to the jolly man himself.

Adults ages 13 and up are $40. Children 3 – 12 are $30, and kids under two years old are free. They can be purchased at oregoncoastscenic.org or the reservation line at (855) 562-7711

Courtesy photos above

