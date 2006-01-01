N. Oregon Coast's Tillamook County Opens Campgrounds to Online Reservations

Published 07/12/020 at 6:24 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Tillamook, Oregon) – A handful of north Oregon coast campgrounds just became available for reservations. Tillamook County recently announced a limited amount of campsites are now accepting online reservations at its parks at http://reservations.co.tillamook.or.us/. Now open are Barview Jetty County Campground, Kilchis River County Campground, Whalen Island County Park, Webb County Campground and Trask River County Campground.

Tillamook County Parks Department said there are numerous new regulations, including walk-ins will not be accepted. Cabins at Barview Jetty County Campground remain closed as well.

“All fish cleaning stations, playgrounds, showers, group camping and group picnic areas are currently closed,” the county said.

These campgrounds have what are designated as blue tent sites, brown tent sites and RV sites. Each come with new restrictions. Blue tent sites now have a ten-person limit; one tent and one vehicle, with the option to add / purchase one of each. Brown sites have a six-person maximum with one tent and one vehicle only.

For RV sites, there is now an eight-person limit, with one self-contained vehicle (as well as one towed vehicle – or one overhead truck cab camper and one boat). There is an option to add one tent and one vehicle for a fee.

Pets are also allowed with a fee.

Tillamook County said that reservations and campgrounds may be canceled at any time, so officials urged to check your reservation email. Many campsites around the state have been closed for the summer season due to the pandemic and budget issues.

Barview Jetty County Campground is about a half mile north of Garibaldi and an Oregon coast favorite. Close to Rockaway Beach, it is about 160 acres of sandy beach that is well known for scuba diving and fishing. 503-322-3522.

About 12 miles east of Tillamook is Trask River County Campground, found where the South and Main Trask rivers meet in the midst of thick evergreen forestland. It’s a favorite spot for fishing and swimming, and there’s an open meadow. 503-842-4559.

Kilchis River County Campground is five miles inland off Alderbrook Road, near Tillamook. 110 acres are nestled in a wooded valley alongside the river, coming with numerous water recreation possibilities. 503-842-6694.

Two county campgrounds are essentially part of the north Oregon coast hotspot of Pacific City: Woods County Campground and Webb County Campground. Woods offers river access and is only five minutes to the beach, while Webb is directly across from Cape Kiwanda within town.





Whalen Island County Park (above) is a relative newcomer to the north Oregon coast, with Sand Lake Estuary on one side and Clay Meyers State Park on the other. It’s right along the Three Capes Tour just north of Pacific City. Hiking, fishing and clamming are favorites here. 503-842-4559.

Day-use facilities at Tillamook County boat launches still require an annual parking, which can be purchased over the phone at 503-322-3522.

