Isolated Thunderstorms, Waterspouts Possible on Oregon Coast

Published 09/15/2018 at 6:17 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff







(Oregon Coast) – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland is warning of thunderstorms for the Oregon coast and the possibility of waterspouts – those potentially dangerous but brief tornadoes over the water. (Tornado photo above by Tyler Ryals).

The latest statement from the NWS:

"Showers and isolated thunderstorms will spread across the region today, and remain over the region well into Sunday. Some of these will produce heavy downpours and brief gusty winds. Later today, and continued through the overnight hours into early Sunday morning, there is potential for a few waterspouts.

If a waterspout does form, it could move onshore as a brief tornado

before dissipating.

Those along the coast, especially between Long Beach, Washington south to Newport, should keep an eye on the sky this afternoon through Sunday morning, and seek shelter if threatening weather approaches."

More Oregon coast weather and immediate conditions – including sky cams – be found at the Oregon Coast Weather page.

Below: tornado damage in Manzanita last year, photos courtesy Sunset Vacation Rentals.



















