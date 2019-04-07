Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Three Small Quakes Off Oregon Coast Wednesday, No Warnings

Published 07/04/2019 at 4:53 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Bandon, Oregon) – A series of three somewhat small earthquakes along the Oregon coast lit up instrumentation on Wednesday, July 3, with one in the morning and then two others only ten minutes apart. (Graphic courtesy Pacific Northwest Seismic Network).

There are no reports of anyone feeling any of the quakes, according to the USGS. No tsunami alert was issued and no damage occurred. The quakes were about 250 miles offshore from Bandon on the southern Oregon coast, far enough that nothing could be noticed on land.

The first was a sizable magnitude 4.1 happening at 8:15 a.m. It was about six miles in depth.

The second happened at 3:32 p.m. in about the same area offshore. This one was also a 4.1 magnitude quake. It too was around six miles below the ocean bottom.

The third one was a magnitude 3.7 earthquake at exactly ten minutes later – at 3:42 p.m. It shook within a few miles of the other two, taking place at a depth of six miles as well.

These offshore quakes come from a network of faults that run parallel to the Oregon coast, stretching some 600 miles long along the western U.S., called the Cascadia Subduction Zone.

Along the whole of the region, about 20 or more quakes and clusters of quakes occur per year.

Measurements of earthquake magnitudes are extremely wide, although the increments may appear small. A 7.0 is 1,000 times bigger than a 4.0, according to the USGS. But it is 31,622 times stronger in its release of energy.

Keep an eye on Oregon coast quakes: Oregon, Coast Earthquake Updates - Live Data Oregon, Washington, California, Tsunamis

