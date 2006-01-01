Three Places of Deeper Intrigue on the Oregon Coast

(Oregon Coast) – Beaches and dreamy views are aplenty along the Oregon coast. It’s hard to go truly wrong with any locale around here, with soaring, rugged cliffs to softer sands to choose from. Lose yourself with your toes touching the waves or stand on a wowing viewpoint and let go of your sense of importance in seconds. (Above: Strawberry Hill)

Amid all these engaging places that can flood you with new sensations, some have multiple layers. Here’s some hints about three such destinations.

Oceanside. Find this tiny village on the Three Capes Tour, about nine miles west of Tillamook, and you've happened across one of the coast's biggest little wonders. While it may look small, there’s a lot compacted into it.





Wander the beach, slightly shielded from the north winds by Maxwell Point, and you'll find the elongated intrigue that is the tunnel cutting through the headland. On the other side, you'll find a wondrous beach filled with strange rock slabs and agate-combing possibilities.

If the weather's been wet for a while, stay away from this tunnel, however. The cliffs above often drop rocks and such.

In such dreary weather, a walk or drive along the steep, hilly streets of this minuscule town will blow you away. The older homes are stunning enough, but some of the more recent additions may drive you mad with jealousy with their opulence and the amazing ocean view they sit in front of. A few of these have delightfully weird shapes which will delight you and maybe cause you to scratch your head.

There’s about a day’s worth of discoveries in this spot alone – see the Subtle Surprises and Big Delights of Oceanside, N. Oregon Coast. - Hotels in Oceanside - Where to eat - Oceanside Maps and Virtual Tours





A Little Lincoln City Secret. There’s not much that gets by the average visitor in terms of beaches in this central Oregon coast wonder, and if it’s busy enough you won’t really find a hiding place anymore. One little spot, however, can put you slightly farther from the maddening crowds.

Head to the very northern tip of town, taking the road to the Roads End area and its state park. Along the way, keep an eye out for NW 50th amid the place neighborhood. Follow that to its end, where it meets NW Jetty, you’ll find what looks like an abandoned gravel driveway. It’s in fact a nifty little beach access. On your way down, it’s slightly reminiscent of the famed Hobbitt Trail near Florence, where the brush encloses around you.

You’re far enough from other accesses that many don’t venture here, but you’re also privy to hiking in either direction for miles and discovering new things.

Down on the beach there’s not much that’s distinctly different from the rest of Lincoln City, except for the colorful cliffs here. During sunsets, these really fire up into extravagant colors. Hotels in Lincoln City - Where to eat - Lincoln City Maps and Virtual Tours





Strawberry Hill, just South of Yachats. It’s easy to miss this surprisingly-sprawling wonder in Lane County, between Florence and Yachats. And that’s a good thing: more for the rest of us.

A desperately small amount of parking space opens up quickly to an eye-popping view that’s diverse in structures and features. On one side, there’s the cove-like area, with enough kooky stuff to keep you occupied for hours. On the southern side, a gently-curved, rocky beach (often an agate heaven) trails slowly off into the distance towards some unknown chunk of coastline.

Straight in front of you, as you walk down the initial trail, a host of craggy basalt blobs catch the incoming tides up close and cause a wave raucous, with explosion after explosion even in calmer weather. Trudge down to the cove and it’s part sandy, part rocky labyrinth, with some weird surprises lurking far back in one corner.

Tidepools abound, and the colors from the sea stars alone make for an almost art museum experience. Hotels in Yachats - Where to eat - Upper Lane County Maps and Virtual Tours









