Viking Songwriter Invades Oregon Coast with Americana Sound: Cannon Beach

Published 05/28/2019 at 5:53 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – From the icy (yet musically fiery) lands of Scandinavia comes something else interesting – this time arriving on the Oregon coast. The region has in recent decades brought forth such juggernauts as Aurora and Fever Ray, but here it’s on the mellower, more introspective side. Sweden’s Sofia Talvik (actually a favorite in Salem, Oregon) hits Cannon Beach on June 13.

Talvik takes a calmer and more acoustic approach than her Viking musical cohorts, infusing Americana and folk with twinges of her native land. She’s in the middle of promoting her latest album, Big Sky Country, an album inspired by her travels through the U.S.

"Even though this young lady is from Sweden, I’d place her at the forefront of the American vanguard. One listen will tell you why and how." wrote PopDose’s Rob Ross about Sofia Talvik’s new album.

And it’s no wonder since this Swedish singer/songwriter has toured through 47 states in her little 1989 tour RV otherwise known as Lil’Chief. She’s seen more states and more places in the USA than the average American, and she seems to love it. Her latest album “Big Sky Country” (named one of the 5 best Americana albums of the year by British newspaper The Telegraph) celebrates her love for the vast plains, big mountains and sandy coastlines in the states that she toured through, as well as the warm and quirky people she met on the road.

She’s played the big festivals like Lollapalooza and SxSW, opened for artists like Maria McKee and David Duchovny (X-files, Californication), but the intimate setting of a smaller setting where she can casually joke and communicate with the audience is really where her strength as a performer shines the most. After all, she’s in it for the music, not the fame and fortune.



"A singer/songwriter who is able to evoke the essence of Laurel Canyon circa the ’60s," writes Lee Zimmerman on NoDepression, and continues to compare her to giants like Joni Mitchell and Judy Collins. ”In many ways, Talvik seems destined to become their heir apparent, given that her songs are striking in an effervescent and incandescent sort of way.”



Tickets to this north Oregon coast appearance are $15 each and include complimentary refreshments. Seating is limited. You may purchase tickets online at cbhistory.org/shop or by phone at 503-436-9301. Tickets include complimentary refreshments. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for this event and close at 7:15 p.m.

The Cannon Beach History Center & Museum hosts a series of off-season lectures on various topics from astrophysics to Sir Francis Drake – even the occasional concert. The museum is located in mid-town Cannon Beach and is a private non-profit which means they don’t receive city, federal or state funding. Admission to the museum is donation based because they believe history should be accessible to tall, no matter financial status. The Cannon Beach History Center & Museum is open Wednesday through Monday, from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.



The Cannon Beach History Center & Museum also features the history of Cannon Beach and Arch Cape, a longhouse replica, tide pool exhibit, and the cannon that Cannon Beach is named for. For more information visit www.cbhistory.org, find us on Facebook or call 503.436.9301.

























