Tall Ships Return to Oregon Coast at Astoria, Coos Bay

Published 09/05/2018 at 3:37 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Astoria, Oregon) – The famed Tall Ships from Grays Harbor, Washington, return to the Oregon coast in early October, this time splitting up as the Hawaiian Chieftain hits Astoria from October 3 – 7, while the Lady Washington docks in Coos Bay on those same dates.

The ships have been featured in numerous movies and TV series, including Star Trek, Pirates of the Caribbean and Once Upon a Time, among others. The Aberdeen-based nonprofit Grays Harbor Historical Seaport sails the waters of the Pacific each year along with its two vessels, offering educational programs, free deck tours, and sailing trips.

From October 3 - 7, Hawaiian Chieftain will be docked at Port of Astoria's East Mooring Basin (10 Pier 1, Ste. 308). On the same dates, Lady Washington will be docked at Coos Bay City Dock (S Bayshore Dr. & Anderson Ave.) on the southern Oregon coast.

Both vessels are open on weekdays and available for schools to reserve trips aboard these one-of-a-kind maritime heritage field trips, called Voyage of Explorers. On weekends you’ll find them open to the general public for ticketed Adventure Sails. For those who run the risk of getting sea sick, the stationary dockside vessel tours are available for a $5 suggested donation.

No battle sails will be featured with either visit. Adventure sails are what the Seaport group calls “experience sailing as it was done for hundreds of years and meet the ship’s crew.”

The Astoria visit features a special history program on October 6. It’s a History Sail program called "Oregon's Pirate" running from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and cost is $55. The program is essentially a lecture on “Did Sir Francis Drake make landfall in Oregon in 1579?” You’ll sail with archaeologist Melissa Darby of the Oregon Heritage Speaker Bureau who will point out the historical and linguistic evidence for Drake's presence on the Oregon coast.

Dockside tours run from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. for both ships on October 3, 4 and 5. On October 5, both ships will feature an Evening Sail at 6 p.m. ($42-49). Both host vessel tours again at 10 a.m. on October 6.

The Hawaiian Chieftain in Astoria hosts the history cruise later on October 6, while the Lady Washington features an adventure sail at 2 p.m. ($42-49).

On October 7, both ships feature tours at 10 a.m. and an adventure sail at 2 p.m. ($42-49).

More on the Oregon coast visits at https://www.historicalseaport.org/public-tours-sails/sailing-schedule/.

