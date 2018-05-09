Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Tall Ships Return to Oregon Coast at Astoria, Coos Bay

Published 09/05/2018 at 3:37 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

Tall Ships Return to Oregon Coast at Astoria, Coos Bay

(Astoria, Oregon) – The famed Tall Ships from Grays Harbor, Washington, return to the Oregon coast in early October, this time splitting up as the Hawaiian Chieftain hits Astoria from October 3 – 7, while the Lady Washington docks in Coos Bay on those same dates.

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; Labor Weekend availability
In Cannon Beach:
Who's got rooms open for the holiday weekend
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Room openings Labor Weekend
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Who has rooms for Labor Weekend
In Lincoln City:
Openings for this weekend to get away from the heat
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
Where rooms are to be found Labor Weekend
In Newport:
Room openings Labor Weekend
In Waldport
New amenities offered, find openings for holiday
In Yachats, Florence
Availability for holiday weekend; lodgings not listed anywhere else

The ships have been featured in numerous movies and TV series, including Star Trek, Pirates of the Caribbean and Once Upon a Time, among others. The Aberdeen-based nonprofit Grays Harbor Historical Seaport sails the waters of the Pacific each year along with its two vessels, offering educational programs, free deck tours, and sailing trips.

From October 3 - 7, Hawaiian Chieftain will be docked at Port of Astoria's East Mooring Basin (10 Pier 1, Ste. 308). On the same dates, Lady Washington will be docked at Coos Bay City Dock (S Bayshore Dr. & Anderson Ave.) on the southern Oregon coast.

Both vessels are open on weekdays and available for schools to reserve trips aboard these one-of-a-kind maritime heritage field trips, called Voyage of Explorers. On weekends you’ll find them open to the general public for ticketed Adventure Sails. For those who run the risk of getting sea sick, the stationary dockside vessel tours are available for a $5 suggested donation.

No battle sails will be featured with either visit. Adventure sails are what the Seaport group calls “experience sailing as it was done for hundreds of years and meet the ship’s crew.”

The Astoria visit features a special history program on October 6. It’s a History Sail program called "Oregon's Pirate" running from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and cost is $55. The program is essentially a lecture on “Did Sir Francis Drake make landfall in Oregon in 1579?” You’ll sail with archaeologist Melissa Darby of the Oregon Heritage Speaker Bureau who will point out the historical and linguistic evidence for Drake's presence on the Oregon coast.

Dockside tours run from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. for both ships on October 3, 4 and 5. On October 5, both ships will feature an Evening Sail at 6 p.m. ($42-49). Both host vessel tours again at 10 a.m. on October 6.

The Hawaiian Chieftain in Astoria hosts the history cruise later on October 6, while the Lady Washington features an adventure sail at 2 p.m. ($42-49).

On October 7, both ships feature tours at 10 a.m. and an adventure sail at 2 p.m. ($42-49).

More on the Oregon coast visits at https://www.historicalseaport.org/public-tours-sails/sailing-schedule/. ---- Lodging in Astoria/Seaside - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours

Oregon Coast Lodging

 

 

More photos of Astoria below:




 

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Tall Ships Return to Oregon Coast at Astoria, Coos Bay
This time they split up with one heading to Astoria and the other Coos Bay. Kids
Work on Central Oregon Coast Bridges Coming: Lincoln City, Florence
ODOT has just announced its full plans for improvements to two of three central Oregon coast bridges
Kayak Tours and Oyster Tour on N. Oregon Coas Around Garibaldi, Netarts
It's all part of the group's Explore Nature series of hikes, walks, paddles and outdoor adventures
What Happens to Oregon Coast Beaches in Fall, After the Holiday: Food, Sands,...
It goes beyond the whole Second Summer phenomenon. Travel tips
Once and Future Doomsday: the Creepy Super Volcano and Oregon Coast
The beaches are connected to all that, according to geologists. Sciences
Crumbling Coast of Oregon: Three Rocky Attractions That Have Gone
Here are three rocky structures that should be remembered. Pacific City, Oceanside, Cannon Beach, Arch Cape, history
Two Lincoln City Places with a Past: An Oregon Coast Theater and a Trippy Bar
One of its two renowned hotspots still exists, while the other now resides in a hazy past. History
Oregon Coast At Its Warmest: Second Summer Arrives Soon, Video
Hardly any wind, more blue skies, and certainly the warmest temps of the entire year. Weather

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details