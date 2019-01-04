Tall Ships Return to Oregon Coast in May, This Time Only One City

Published 04/01/2019 at 5:53 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Coos Bay, Oregon) – A touch of Hollywood fame and gobs of history returns to the southern Oregon coast in May. The Tall Ships, Lady Washington and Hawaiian Chieftain, sail into the harbor of Coos Bay starting May 1. Docking at the Coos Bay City Dock at Anderson Ave & S Bayshore Dr., you’ll find them offering educational programs, vessel tours, and sailing trips for the general public and by private charter.

The famous pair of vessels are part of Grays Harbor Historical Seaport, the educational non-profit group from Washington State. This year they are both celebrating their 30th birthdays and remain among the most active educational boats in America, each year dropping anchor in over 30 West Coast communities. Coos Bay Boat Building Center is the host organization for the tall ships' local visit, and a sponsor of Maritime Legacy Days in Coos Bay.

The steel-hulled Hawaiian Chieftain was built in 1988 in Lahaina, HI for Laurence "Baron" Dorcy Jr. Its design reflects the packet trader ships that sailed coastal New England in the mid 1800's. Hawaiian Chieftain was acquired by Historical Seaport from private ownership in 2005. Hawaiian Chieftain is also the host of Historical Seaport's professional maritime training program The Seafarer Collective.

The wooden-hulled Lady Washington was built in 1989 in Historical Seaport's home port of Aberdeen, WA to commemorate the centennial of Washington's statehood. She is a replica of the 18th century vessel of the same name which was the first American ship to make landfall on the West Coast. Movie fans will recognize Lady Washington from her roles in Pirates of the Caribbean, Star Trek: Generations, ABC's Once Upon a Time, and many other features.

Wednesday through Friday, schools can reserve a trip aboard the tall ship for Historical Seaport's original maritime heritage field trip Voyage of Explorers. On weekends the tall ships are open to the general public for ticketed Adventure Sails, Evening Sails, Battle Sails, and occasional special events. Vessel Tours, which take place aboard the tall ships as they are docked in port, take place Friday through Sunday by a $5 suggested donation. Hawaiian Chieftain can also be Chartered for private events including weddings, parties, and films.

May 1 and 2 feature regular tours, but there is a special event this time around May 3 featuring “Shanty Night” at Devils Brewing Co. May 4 and 4 feature tours as well as Battle Sails and one Adventure Sail.

This may well be the only visit on the Oregon coast this year.

For tickets and more information about Grays Harbor Historical Seaport and its tall ships - including crewing and Membership opportunities - guests should visit their website at historicalseaport.org or call (800) 200-5239.

Oregon Coast Lodgings for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour









More Oregon Coast below









More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted