Surfing and Fish Buying Events Return to Oregon Coast

Published 06/11/2018 at 4:42 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff





(Newport, Oregon) – Two major events are coming back to the central Oregon coast starting in June, with the famed Otter Rock n Roll surfing day and the yum-alicious Shop at the Docks both making their marks again.

Shop at the Docks returns to the Oregon coast late this month, first up north in Warrenton and then in Newport in July. Join experts on seafood who will show you the best tips for buying fish directly from the boats on the bay.

Shop at the Dock is an opportunity to go on a guided tour of the docks at Newport and its fishing boats, where you can purchase or learn about purchasing seafood directly from the fishermen catching the fresh oceanic morsels. Experts will talk about dock and boat etiquette, what is caught in Newport, how its caught, fishing practices, gear used, and regulation and sustainability. Some of the most valuable lessons will be what to look for when purchasing seafood to ensure the freshest, highest quality product.

They start off at the docks in Warrenton on June 22, June 29, and then July 13 and 20.

In Newport, the dates are July 13, 20 and 27, and August 3, 10 and 17. Times for those sessions are 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m and 11 a.m.

If you find a product you want to buy, Oregon Sea Grant staff will help guide you through the process. Those interested in purchasing seafood should bring cash and a cooler with ice. Comfortable shoes with good traction is a must for everyone as you will be walking a long distance.

On the central Oregon coast, they happen at the entrance to Port Dock 5, on the Historic Bayfront at Newport. Contact Kaety Jacobson 541-574-6534, ext 57427.

The central Oregon coast is gearing up for its major surfing event of the year. The Surfrider Foundation’s Newport, Siuslaw and Portland Chapters will be hosting the 10th annual Otter Rock n Roll Youth Surf and Beach Cleanup Challenge in celebration of International Surfing Day. Observed globally, International Surfing Day celebrates the sport of surfing and helps raise awareness about issues facing our ocean, waves and beaches.

This year’s Otter Rock n Roll will take place on June 23 at Otter Rock/Devil’s Punchbowl State Park from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. An age 18 and under youth surf contest, the event is open to surfers of all skill levels, is family-friendly and welcomes the general beach going public. Event pre-registration is $25 at www.otterrockandroll.com. Space is limited; sign up early to reserve your spot! Beach registration is $35 and closes at 8am sharp. All participants will receive an event t-shirt and great prizes from local sponsors; there will be beach games and activities throughout the day including a special beach cleanup challenge where youth can compete for different prizes through various stewardship activities. From the no-experience necessary beginner division with lessons and the parent with child division to the more competitive 13-15 and 16-18 year old divisions (both boys and girls), there is something here for all water and beach lovers.

Otter Rock n Roll began 10 years ago in celebration of International Surfing Day, which is officially observed on June 20. Surfers from around the world unite to celebrate the sport of surfing and give back to our ocean, waves and beaches through stewardship activities.

“This is a great opportunity to engage in ocean stewardship, physical activity, and family friendly competition. No surf experience is required – just a desire to enjoy the sport of surfing” said Vince Pappalardo of the Newport Chapter and organizer of the event.

Preregistration is $25 online at www.otterrockandroll.com.













