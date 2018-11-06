Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Surfing and Fish Buying Events Return to Oregon Coast

Published 06/11/2018 at 4:42 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

Surfing and Fish Buying Events Return to Oregon Coast

(Newport, Oregon) – Two major events are coming back to the central Oregon coast starting in June, with the famed Otter Rock n Roll surfing day and the yum-alicious Shop at the Docks both making their marks again.

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; some free night offers
In Cannon Beach:
Enticing rates, free night offers
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Special prices for early summer, free night offers
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
How to get a free night; varied deals
In Lincoln City:
Exclusive listings; early summer specials
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
A lot of stunning oceanfront whale watching
In Newport:
Special offers, free nights, spring deals
In Waldport
Low spring rates - new amenities offered
In Yachats, Florence
Great early summer deals; lodgings not listed anywhere else

Shop at the Docks returns to the Oregon coast late this month, first up north in Warrenton and then in Newport in July. Join experts on seafood who will show you the best tips for buying fish directly from the boats on the bay.

Shop at the Dock is an opportunity to go on a guided tour of the docks at Newport and its fishing boats, where you can purchase or learn about purchasing seafood directly from the fishermen catching the fresh oceanic morsels. Experts will talk about dock and boat etiquette, what is caught in Newport, how its caught, fishing practices, gear used, and regulation and sustainability. Some of the most valuable lessons will be what to look for when purchasing seafood to ensure the freshest, highest quality product.

They start off at the docks in Warrenton on June 22, June 29, and then July 13 and 20.

In Newport, the dates are July 13, 20 and 27, and August 3, 10 and 17. Times for those sessions are 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m and 11 a.m.

If you find a product you want to buy, Oregon Sea Grant staff will help guide you through the process. Those interested in purchasing seafood should bring cash and a cooler with ice. Comfortable shoes with good traction is a must for everyone as you will be walking a long distance.

On the central Oregon coast, they happen at the entrance to Port Dock 5, on the Historic Bayfront at Newport. Contact Kaety Jacobson 541-574-6534, ext 57427.

The central Oregon coast is gearing up for its major surfing event of the year. The Surfrider Foundation’s Newport, Siuslaw and Portland Chapters will be hosting the 10th annual Otter Rock n Roll Youth Surf and Beach Cleanup Challenge in celebration of International Surfing Day. Observed globally, International Surfing Day celebrates the sport of surfing and helps raise awareness about issues facing our ocean, waves and beaches.

This year’s Otter Rock n Roll will take place on June 23 at Otter Rock/Devil’s Punchbowl State Park from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. An age 18 and under youth surf contest, the event is open to surfers of all skill levels, is family-friendly and welcomes the general beach going public. Event pre-registration is $25 at www.otterrockandroll.com. Space is limited; sign up early to reserve your spot! Beach registration is $35 and closes at 8am sharp. All participants will receive an event t-shirt and great prizes from local sponsors; there will be beach games and activities throughout the day including a special beach cleanup challenge where youth can compete for different prizes through various stewardship activities. From the no-experience necessary beginner division with lessons and the parent with child division to the more competitive 13-15 and 16-18 year old divisions (both boys and girls), there is something here for all water and beach lovers.

Otter Rock n Roll began 10 years ago in celebration of International Surfing Day, which is officially observed on June 20. Surfers from around the world unite to celebrate the sport of surfing and give back to our ocean, waves and beaches through stewardship activities.

“This is a great opportunity to engage in ocean stewardship, physical activity, and family friendly competition. No surf experience is required – just a desire to enjoy the sport of surfing” said Vince Pappalardo of the Newport Chapter and organizer of the event.

Preregistration is $25 online at www.otterrockandroll.com. Where to stay for these events - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

Oregon Coast Lodging

 





 

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Major Kite Festival for Oregon Coast Town, and Video / TV Premieres
Kites and beachy videos are on the menu in Lincoln City this month as well as actual menus on TV. Lincoln City events
Surfing and Fish Buying Events Return to Oregon Coast
Otter Rock n Roll surfing day and the yum-alicious Shop at the Docks. Newport events
Seaside's 'Sailors Grave' an Intricate N. Oregon Coast Mystery
Seaside's equivalent of a tomb of the unknown soldier, but in this case it's men who sailed the sea. History
Painted Rocks Movement on Oregon Coast: Big Rock Garden of Seaside
The trend or movement has led to something big in Seaside
N. Oregon Coast Town Undergoes Some Tourism Changes
Seaside Convention center gets a makeover, a new tourism director
Weird, Puzzling Balls of Goo Identified: Oregon Coast, British Columbia
These mysterious 'beach balls' had been found in British Columbia, Canada and the Oregon coast. Science. Weather
Three Oregon Coast Towns Drop Fourth of July Fireworks This Year
All three are in Tillamook County: Manzanita, Pacific City and Neskowin
Bug Chicks and Bounty on the Bay Fishing Tournament on N. Oregon Coast
Major fishing festival in Garibaldi and an appearance by the famed Bug Chicks in Manzanita. Garibaldi events, Manzanita events

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details