Weekend Gets Sunny for Oregon Coast; Whale Sightings; Warmest Day for Portland

Published 04/16/2019 at 5:23 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Portland, Oregon) – The warmest day of the year is coming for the Portland area but the Oregon coast will miss that mark by about 20 degrees. Still, just in time for Easter a lot of sun moves in for the weekend, however briefly – and calm wave conditions should mean a continuation of the excellent whale sightings lately. (Photo above courtesy Oregon Parks and Recreation Department).

The Portland area and most of the I-5 corridor and valley towns move to some rain but mostly sunny on Wednesday, with a high near 63. Thursday, however, should bring the warmest day of the year so far, with 71 degrees as a daytime high and partly sunny. Friday gets rainy again and drops down into the low 60s.

The weekend, however, looks mostly sunny for Portland and highs in the low 60s, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The Oregon coast stays drizzly or rainy for the next couple of days. Wednesday is predicted to be drizzly before 11 a.m. then turning to showers later. Some patchy fog moves in after 11 p.m.

Thursday, though it will be warm and sunny inland, the beaches get patchy fog in the morning, some small amounts of rain and mostly cloudy skies. Highs will only reach to the low 50s that day

Friday is largely the same on the Oregon coast, but Saturday and Sunday bring out the sunshine with mostly clear skies. Highs will be a chilly 52 or so, however.

For both Portland and the Oregon coast, conditions return to cloudy and rainy early in the week, though the NWS has some leeway on when that rolls in.

“Saturday looks to be mainly dry across the region with the ridge overhead, and temps should be near or just above normal with some sun for most of the [region],” the NWS said. The ridge axis is modeled to push east of the Cascades Saturday night. The next upper level trough will be approaching Sunday. At this time, it appears that there is a good chance that most of the region will remain dry through the day Sunday, with rain from the next system moving in Sunday night. However, a few of the faster model solutions have rain to the coast by Sunday afternoon. At any rate, clouds will likely be increasing across the region later Sunday in advance of the system. Monday will likely be mostly cloudy and cooler, with light precipitation around as the next front moves through.”

For those wanting to go agate hunting or simply walk on the beaches, wave conditions should be fairly calm up and down the Oregon coast. The southern Oregon coast starts off a bit rougher this week, but after Wednesday the wave height numbers seem to be fairly uniform from south to north.

“Seas will hover around 8-9 ft through most of the week,” the NWS said. “They may occasionally touch 10 ft. Then decreasing seas over the weekend.”

Conditions like these are also good news for spotting whales, although rainier periods may not make it comfortable. There have still been excellent whale sightings from Yachats up to the Columbia River in the last week. See full Oregon Coast Weather



