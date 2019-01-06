Summer of Adventures Planned for N. Oregon Coast's Tillamook County

Published 06/01/2019

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Manzanita, Oregon) – The north Oregon coast is filled with outdoor adventures this summer, much of it thanks to the group Friends of Cape Falcon Reserve (FCFR) out of Manzanita.

The group celebrates the fact the Cape Falcon Marine Reserve is now officially three years old via a host of wet and wild events in the greens and on the beaches of Tillamook County. Together with community and regional partners, the FCFR is looking to spread the word on what this amazing area of the north Oregon coast means ecologically and to tourism.

“Along with our many partners, we are offering a wide variety of events this summer, including hikes, lectures, and many volunteer opportunities,” the group said in a recent press release. “All of our programs are designed to give everyone the tools they need to help us protect and preserve this North Coast treasure by becoming its stewards. We look forward to seeing you along the Cape Falcon Marine Reserve this spring.”

To kick off summer, the fun begins in Cannon Beach on June 8. There, the presentation is Oregon's Seabirds: Talk & Monitoring Training.

It's that time of year to begin the important work of monitoring the feathered coastal neighbors. The presentation helps you learn about the three cormorant species that nest on the north coast and how to join efforts to study them. No experience or knowledge is necessary. After training is completed, those interested will continue meeting throughout the summer to count nests, eggs and babies on cliffs and rocks in the Cape Falcon Marine Reserve.

The FCFR warns that June 8 is also the annual Sandcastle Weekend in Cannon Beach. Due to large amounts of vehicles in town, several parking spaces will be reserved for monitoring training participants in front of city hall. 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Cannon Beach City Hall. 163 E Gower Ave.

Also on June 8, but farther down the Oregon coast, in Nehalem it’s a film screening and discussion of "Albatross. " A film by artist Chris Jordan, it is a powerfully moving story about birds on Midway Island in the Pacific whose bodies are filled with ocean plastic. This award-winning 97 minute film is offered as a free public artwork. The film will be followed by a panel discussion on ocean plastic pollution. The group asks that you arrive early: the film will start promptly at 7 p.m. North County Recreation District. 36155 9th St. Nehalem.



July 6 brings the Neahkahnie Beach Walk & BioBlitz in Manzanita. This get-together catalogs the life of the Cape Falcon Marine Reserve tidepools, where you learn about the value of interconnected conservation corridors spanning mountain peaks to coastal waters. A BioBlitz is an intensive survey of a defined area on a single day with the goal of identifying all the species. It is a snapshot of biodiversity. This Explore Nature Tillamook Coast event is co-hosted by the Friends of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve, Lower Nehalem Community Trust, and Lower Nehalem Watershed Council. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Registration is required.

On July 20, it’s the Cape Falcon Whale Hike. Join Friends of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve and the American Cetacean Society for a hike along the Cape Falcon Trail in Oswald West State Park, located between Manzanita and Cannon Beach. Enjoy stunning views of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve while learning about the Oregon coast gray whale migration and the importance of marine reserves to healthy marine mammal populations. Registration is required at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cape-falcon-whale-hike-tickets-62288023154. This happens 9 am - 12 pm in Oswald West State Park.

Friday, August 2 brings the Seabird Science Hike to a particularly wild part of the Oregon coast. Enjoy an easy one-mile hike down to Devil's Cauldron, Audubon's seabird monitoring site, to view nesting cormorants. This stretch of coastline is brimming with energy and life. Nesting seabirds, wind swept landscapes, migrating whales, gliding pelicans, and ancient forests are all part of the story of this magical place. The hike will continue on through a coastal meadow and various forest environments before heading back to the starting location. This free family friendly event is co-hosted by the Friends of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve and Portland Audubon. 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Oswald West State Park. Registration is required: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/seabird-science-hike-tickets-62288909806

There are even more events to check out at the Explore Nature Tillamook Coast website.

