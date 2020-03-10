Six Remarkable Subtleties of Oregon Coast You Probably Missed

(Oregon Coast) – Sometimes the best of the Oregon coast isn't the stuff that smacks you over the head immediately or makes an impression at first or even second glance. Often, it's the real subtleties that can blow the mind and even tug at the heart, providing an extra nuance of beauty or revelation about the landscape around you. (Above: reflecting the sky at Manzanita)

These are a few to keep an eye out for:

Misty Ocean Air at Night. After dark, the sights along the Oregon coast take on a whole new dimension. Most people don't bother with the beaches then or a nocturnal stroll through one of the little towns, and that's a shame. For humans, it takes the eyes awhile to adjust, and once they do it's rather miraculous. Everything looks muted at first, but then you start to notice the subtleties.





If it's foggy or even just a little misty, the scene takes on even more layers. Little things pop out at you, like the way lamplight has a kind of aura around it: there's a misty glow around the city light posts, often in a cone-like shape from the way light spreads outward from its source.

For non-human eyes, as in the camera, they see things we don't. A tripod and a decent camera rig will yield remarkable colors and shades we didn't know existed.





Silver Point Surf Monster. Check out Silver Point (those famed overlooks just south of Cannon Beach) under the right conditions, and you'll see something squirming around. Parts of the waves go scurrying north and south instead from the west, and it looks like some mythical creature is wandering around in there. It's a kick to watch and rather mesmerizing. Cannon Beach





Hidden Bench Atop Oceanside. Venture to the very top of Oceanside – above the entire town, if you can find the route – and you may stumble upon a stunning view of Short Beach from above. In one spot, there is a bench with a simple message painted on it: Enjoy. How could you not? Pacific City, Oceanside

Manzanita Reflected in Surf. Not that it simply happens here in this north Oregon coast burgh; wherever you find it there's varying levels of astonishing going on. In the right conditions, if the sand is soaked enough and the sun bright enough, things can get so glassy it almost feels as if walking there will cause you to step out into the sky. Manzanita / Rockaway Beach





Where Rocks Meet Sand, Yachats. This little town is primarily known for its jagged, basalt ledges, where waves constantly smack the landscape with decided ferocity and beautiful chaos. But did you ever wonder where those rocky slabs begin / end? That happens about Spindrift St. at the northern end, and this section is especially engaging in summer when high sand levels let you get around the point where the sand gets taken over by the rocks. Yachats





Changing Face of Twins Rocks. It's funny how Rockaway Beach's Twin Rocks shapeshift as you change location in town. From the middle area it's easily seen as two rocky blobs with a big arch. At the northern edge it's compressed into a shape that's like a spaghetti Western version of itself. At the southern tip of town, the arch nearly disappears. Manzanita / Rockaway Beach





Surf Twinkling in Moonlight. One of the highlights of a nocturnal sojourn around the coastline is when the moon is out and bright. Full moons are especially amazing, and add to that their reflection in the moving surf it's thoroughly mesmerizing. The bright lines undulate, sparkle and hypnotize. Often, the moon creates a massive beam on the ocean that looks like something out of another dimension. Oregon Coast Hotels for this event - Where to eat - Map - Virtual Tour









