Three Stunningly Luxurious Rental Homes on the N. Oregon Coast, Three Capes

(Pacific City, Oregon) – At the southern tip of the Three Capes Route, where the north Oregon coast beaches and Highway 101 separate for awhile, Pacific City is like the gateway to a magical stretch that manages to be paradoxically busy and deliriously bereft of others at the same time. Inside Pacific City itself is a bustling mini-metropolis where there’s always a lot going on. But head just north or just south and you’ve entered an unusual calm. It only takes a mile or less and you’re away from the throngs with nothing but the birds and ocean for sounds around you. (Above: the Tern Townhome).

Conversely, civilization is just seconds away from natural chaos. And what a civilization it can be. A host of top-notch luxury accommodations are a fairly large part of what Pacific City offers. If you love vacation rental homes with soaring amenities of the highest caliber, you’re in for a treat.

Here are only three examples (all a part of Shorepine Vacation Rentals in town):





The Driftwood Townhome sits along a quiet Pacific City neighborhood street lined with all kinds of beachy flora, giving it a suburban sand dune feel. Part of Shorepine Village, there’s a private beach access a short walk away via a unique wooden construct – a platform that brings you over the large hump of the dunes and lets you down easy onto the sands.

Here, you’re at a part of the Oregon coast that’s closer to Bob Straub State Park and its soft sands, but with Haystack Rock in full view.

Inside, it’s lush surroundings of soft whites and wood, with luxury permeating every square inch of the placid place. It’s a three-bath, three-bedroom wonder, with a gas fireplace for the chilly nights and sprawling back deck for those warmer coastal days. The latter comes with a gas barbecue, and you’ll find four cruiser bikes to explore those sands and side streets with.

Granite counters and delightfully detailed tiles cover the kitchen. Upstairs there’s a loft with a sofa and a few hi-tech entertainment gadgets to binge watch the evenings away. For larger groups, you can also rent the house next door. It’s also pet friendly.





On the ocean is Serendipity by the Sea; truly aptly named. Here, cheery pastel blues surround massive arched windows that let in the light and the ocean, allowing them to both flood the rooms in their own way. Being open-plan layout, this furthers the effect of sea and daylight in this vacation rental’s atmosphere. All this encompasses the living room, dining area and kitchen.

Then there’s the oceanfront patio, which not only provides a place to kick back and take in the waves, but it’s in front of a direct beach access – a little like having the beach at your doorstep.

It’s located in the gated community of Kiwanda Shores, there’s a gas fireplace, ping pong table, kites and sandboards, board games, two bikes and plenty of entertainment tech. Serendipity by the Sea sleeps ten people and has garage space for six cars.









The two-story Tern Townhome is a lavish monster of two stories, sitting high atop a bluff overlooking the Nestucca River, with resplendent views of Haystack Rock and Cape Kiwanda as well. A gorgeous wooden deck out back provides a place to take that in from the great outdoors itself, and it’s a quick drive down to either the river or the beaches.

Inside, a stunning, angular architectural design provides a dreamy sort of Rubik’s Cube effect in the living room: a mix of ultra modern, arty and rustic Oregon coast view.

The deck has a hot tub, there’s a large bunk room for the kids, and the family room is crammed full of fun delights for little ones of all ages such as games or books. Even dogs can get pampered here. An outdoor shower lets you rinse off the sand from your beach adventure. The home sleeps six.

Some insider’s tips:

Head just a mile north to the secretive McPhillips Beach, which sits behind a hard-to-see, tiny road jutting off into the rainforest jungles of this part of the Oregon coast. There, you can drive on the beach and get over the Cape Kiwanda’s strange, northern section, which features a wild oceanic canyon of sorts. Or check out the curious blackened basalt columns near the entrance, which resemble ancient Roman columns.

To find Shorepine Vacation Rentals: 1-877-549-2632 or 503-965-5776. 33105 Cape Kiwanda Dr., Pacific City, Oregon. Hotels in Pacific City - Where to eat - Pacific City Maps and Virtual Tours











