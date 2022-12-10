Cannon Beach's Stormy Weather Arts Festival, N. Oregon Coast Tradition Returns

Published 10/12/22 at 5:24 PM

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Think of it as a “quiet ruckus” - a sophisticated, joyous party in the midst of rugged surroundings on the Oregon coast. Cannon Beach's Stormy Weather Arts Festival returns on Friday, November 4th through Sunday, November 6th, back and better now that pandemic restrictions are all but gone. (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

Cannon Beach is already the north Oregon coast hotspot where an old axiom stuck: “every day is an art walk in Cannon Beach.” True, indeed. In fact, there's a dozen galleries, thoughtfully curated boutiques, culinary delights, and public art installations within a few short blocks. This whole package of delights is, it turns out, just steps from the beach.

Cannon Beach’s “everyday art walk” evolves to another level during several annual art festivals. This is the last arty shindig of the year for the popular north Oregon coast place. Various locations around town will host featured artists for meet & greets, demonstrations, new exhibit openings, receptions, and even some classes are held where you can be a part of it all.





Then there's the entertainment over the weekend. Traditionally, Cannon Beach Stormy Weather Arts Festival has had small music events scattered throughout town, and it's a cozy, even energetic feeling to wander between venues and check out the tunes, often darting the raindrops that inevitably help the festival live up to its name. “Music Around Town” happens at four busking stations throughout town on Saturday. The vibe is like a miniature South by Southwest to some degree, but with the occasional coastal squall.

Participating locations include Archimedes Gallery, Basalt Ceramics, Bronze Coast Gallery, C & R Mercantile, Cannon Beach Arts Association/Gallery, Cannon Beach Community Church, DragonFire Gallery, Icefire Glassworks, Images of the West Gallery/ Randall J. Hodges Photography, Jeffrey Hull Gallery, Miska Studio Gallery, Northwest By Northwest Gallery, Rachelle M Rustic House of Fashion, Salty Raven, Sea Breeze Court, Sesame + Lilies, Soul M, The Bistro, The Ocean Lodge and White Bird Gallery.

This is the 35th installment of the Stormy Weather Arts Festival, and it's the Chamber's fundraiser that celebrates the town's artsy history and reputation as one of the top 100 art towns in the whole of the U.S. It's here where you can grab festival posters for sale (available in two sizes). The Chamber is selling tickets to three paint ‘n’ sip classes: with Dawning’s Art at the Chamber Community Hall (Friday 6– 9, Saturday 1 – 4, and 6-9). You can also get tix to a Saturday Spotlight concert at The Coaster Theatre featuring “The Cannon Beach Boys” – doors open at 7 and show starts at 7:30.

It's a well-rounded event capped by a lot of fun – and maybe some interesting Oregon coast weather.

This year’s sponsors are Jeffrey Hull Gallery, Bronze Coast Gallery, Cannon Beach Gallery Group, and The Wine Shack. In kind sponsors include The Waves Hotel, Ohza, Cannon Beach Chocolate Café and Pelican Brewing. Featured festival artwork is by Miska Salemann of Miska Studio. Official Event Locations are listed below. The full schedule, details, and ticket links can be found online at cannonbeach.org/swaf, or call the Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce (503) 436-2623

Hotels in Cannon Beach - Where to eat - Cannon Beach Maps and Virtual Tours

Cannon Beach Vacation Rentals. About 60 vacation homes to choose from: ocean view, oceanfront and very close to the beach, all in Cannon Beach or in Arch Cape. All are either oceanfront or very close. Homes sleep as many as 12. 164 Sunset. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-0940. 866-436-0940. www.visitcb.com



Beachcomber Vacation Homes . Numerous vacation rentals in the Cannon Beach area, including Falcon Cove and Arch Cape. Depending on the home, you may find amenities and luxuries such as a barbecue, claw foot tub, a ship's ladder. 115 Sunset Blvd. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 855-219-4758. 503-436-4500. Website





MORE PHOTOS BELOW

























More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted