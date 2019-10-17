Wild Breakers Hit Oregon Coast Thursday: Gallery, Video

Published 10/17/2019 at 7:23 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – Wild waves have begun battering the Oregon coast with little mercy on Thursday, with the day starting with hints of sun and even some rainbows, then quickly moving to crazed surf. (Above: a still from a video today by Pilar French. See the Oregon Coast Beach Connection Facebook page for complete images and videos).

The National Weather Service (NWS) said waves up to 25 feet are possible, and a high surf advisory is in effect until 11 p.m. On the southern Oregon coast, however, the advisory in effect longer – until the early morning hours of Friday.

Photos shared on social media have produced some impressive sights. One shot from Shore Acres State Park on the south coast showed enormous breakers exploding already by noon (see the Oregon Coast Beach Connection Facebook page).

Other finds included clearly dangerous bar conditions at Tillamook Bay, with a U.S. Coast Guard vessel eeking its way out to see over massive swells.

Portland Pilar French took some surprising video of Pacific City in the mid afternoon, showing breakers marauding within feet of the dunes just below the Headlands Resort. Rain and wind are pounding the area too. French said she had never seen conditions where the tides made it so close to the vegetation line in the north Oregon coast town.

“Higher than normal run-up could inundate beaches and low lying shoreline,” the NWS said. “Beach erosion is possible, and exposed infrastructure may be damaged.”

Below: another still from French's video showing the tide so close to the dunes.













More storm shots from previous years:







