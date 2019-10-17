Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Wild Breakers Hit Oregon Coast Thursday: Gallery, Video

Published 10/17/2019 at 7:23 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Wild Breakers Hit Oregon Coast Thursday: Gallery, Video

(Oregon Coast) – Wild waves have begun battering the Oregon coast with little mercy on Thursday, with the day starting with hints of sun and even some rainbows, then quickly moving to crazed surf. (Above: a still from a video today by Pilar French. See the Oregon Coast Beach Connection Facebook page for complete images and videos).

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; some specials even in summer
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Check each listing for specials
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Some Deals even in summer; great packages
In Lincoln City:
Major price drops on some dates and some lodgings
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
Specials can still be found
In Newport:
Includes exclusive listings not found anywhere
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials
In Yachats, Florence
Some specials; lodgings not listed anywhere else

The National Weather Service (NWS) said waves up to 25 feet are possible, and a high surf advisory is in effect until 11 p.m. On the southern Oregon coast, however, the advisory in effect longer – until the early morning hours of Friday.

Photos shared on social media have produced some impressive sights. One shot from Shore Acres State Park on the south coast showed enormous breakers exploding already by noon (see the Oregon Coast Beach Connection Facebook page).

Other finds included clearly dangerous bar conditions at Tillamook Bay, with a U.S. Coast Guard vessel eeking its way out to see over massive swells.

Portland Pilar French took some surprising video of Pacific City in the mid afternoon, showing breakers marauding within feet of the dunes just below the Headlands Resort. Rain and wind are pounding the area too. French said she had never seen conditions where the tides made it so close to the vegetation line in the north Oregon coast town.

“Higher than normal run-up could inundate beaches and low lying shoreline,” the NWS said. “Beach erosion is possible, and exposed infrastructure may be damaged.”

See Oregon Coast Weather for full conditions. See the Oregon Coast Web Cams page for a variety of live feeds. Oregon Coast Hotels for this event - Where to eat - Map - Virtual Tour


Seashore Inn

Headlands Coastal Lodge
Inn at Lincoln City

Oregon Beach Vacations Oceanside

Below: another still from French's video showing the tide so close to the dunes.





More storm shots from previous years:



More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Twin Oregon Coast Secret Attractions 4,000 Years in the Making
They are stumps from trees roughly 4,000 years old, part of a ghost forest that was mysteriously torn apart in the 90s. Geology, Newport, Depoe Bay
Comprehensive Oregon Coast Hotel Guide - Large List
Large list of lodgings, hotels w/ photos from Oceanside, Pacific City, Yachats, Newport, Lincoln City, Rockaway Beach, Manzanita, Wheeler, Arch Cape, Depoe Bay, Seaside, Cannon Beach
Oregon and Washington Coast Hit by Massive Waves, Some Mishaps; Video
20 to 25-foot waves clawed at the entirety of the Oregon coast and much of Washington. South coast
N. Oregon Coast Events Look into Tufted Puffin, Rocky Shores
Manzanita events, Cannon Beach events, science, kids, history
Wild Breakers Hit Oregon Coast Thursday: Gallery, Video
waves up to 25 feet are possible, and a high surf advisory is in effect
Celtic Fest and Vintage Trailers Take Over Central Oregon Coast Vintage
Trailer Rally in Florence this weekend and Yachats Celtic Fest in Nov
Oregon, Washington Coast High Surf Advisories
Big waves are headed for the Oregon coast and the Washington coast, souther Oregon coast too
Cutting Edge Archaeology Subject of N. Oregon Coast Event
Each year the Cannon Beach History Center and Museum partners with the Archaeological Institute of America. Cannon Beach events

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted