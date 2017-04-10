Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Oregon Coast Nature Events: State of the Coast, Bees on Beaches

Published 10/04/2017 at 3:37 PM PDT - Updated 10/04/2017 at 3:41 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Oregon Coast Nature Events: State of the Coast, Bees on the Beach

(Florence, Oregon) – The central Oregon coast will be droppin' a whole lotta knowledge this month, starting with a talk in Yachats about bees and then the impressive State of the Coast conference in Florence.

On October 15, the small town of Yachats goes bonkers for bees. The presentation called “Native Bee Conservation: Starting in Your Own Backyard” happens that day at the Yachats Commons, starting at 2 p.m.

Given by bee conservationist and OSU Master Gardener Laren Leland, she will share her insight on how to attract and nurture native bees in your own backyard. Topics will include plant selection, habitat creation, how to provide safe water, and getting involved on a larger scale.

$5 suggested donation. Yachats Commons is at Hwy 101 & W 4th St., Yachats, Oregon.

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings not found anywhere else
In Cannon Beach:
Winter rates, free night offers
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Special prices for spring, free night offers
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
How to get a free night - stormwatch deals
In Lincoln City:
Exclusive listings; spring specials
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
A lot of stunning oceanfront whale watching
In Newport:
Special offers, free nights - stormwatch, spring deals
In Waldport
Low spring rates - stormwatch deals
In Yachats, Florence
Great spring deals; find lodgings not listed anywhere else

The State of the Coast event comes to the Florence Events Center on October 28, a conference where everyone - business and community leaders, fishermen, scientists, resource managers, planners, teachers, students, recreationists and conservationists - can learn, network, and engage in the current and future state of Oregon’s marine environment.

Built on a rich history, State of the Coast festival of learning continues to grow and change annually. Each year it is held in one lovely Oregon coast community or another, providing participants the opportunity to learn, share, and keep abreast of what’s going on in Oregon’s marine environment. The goal is to provide relevant and timely content delivered through a variety of effective and fun learning and networking opportunities.

It's a day packed with ocean and coastal science, art, student researchers, seafood cooking demos, and more. This year's focus is on innovation, with a full program exploring that subject.

Keynote speaker this time around is Dr. Richard “Rick” Spinrad, an internationally recognized scientist and executive with more than 35 years of experience. He is insightful and inspirational, usually with a bit of humor.

Other presentations cover the invasion of the green crab on the Oregon coast, and more about the wild pyrosomes that hit beaches in huge numbers last year. There's an update on coastal legislation, and presentations on seafood that include “Local Seafood: Why is it not on our plates?”

Innovations programs center around subjects such as managing estuaries, marine mammal observations, innovations in marine technologies, and seafood products – which includes a cooking demo.

General registration is $35, student registration is $25. For more information and to register: www.stateofthecoast.com. Florence Events Center is at 715 Quince St, Florence, Oregon. Phone: (541) 997-1994. Where to stay for these events - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour More on Florence and Yachats below








 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

What is Beneath N. Oregon Coast's Seaside? Trippy Geologic Answer
The answer is a little mind-boggling, especially when compared to other beaches. Science
Yachats Pride Fest Livens Up Central Oregon Coast for Second Year
Second Annual Yachats Pride festival is celebrated on June 1 - 3. Yachats events
Seeing Stars on the Oregon Coast Above - and Below - This Week
A star party, a tour of tidepools in Oceanside, and a tour of oyster-growing facilities. Oceanside events, Seaside events
Unusual Book About N. Oregon Coast's Cannon Beach Released
Ultimate Oregon Coast Travel: Cannon Beach Odd Facts, Fun Finds, Every Access is the first in a series of such extremely detailed guides
Events Look at Wildly Colored Critters, Mysterious N. Oregon Coast Lighthouse
A tour of strange yet wildly beautiful tidepool creatures and of Tillamook Rock Lighthouse. Seaside events
Last Minute Mother's Day Gift Save: Give Her the Oregon Coast
Give her some nights at the beach or a handy digital coastal travel guide
An Extra 200 Glass Floats for Central Oregon Coast as Season Ends
Holiday weekends will bring 200 extra glass floats to Lincoln City. Lincoln City events
Video: More Than One Group of Killer Whales on Oregon Coast Makes for Spectac...
On and off sightings since March and more than usual up around the Columbia River in recent days. Sciences

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details