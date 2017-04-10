Oregon Coast Nature Events: State of the Coast, Bees on Beaches

Published 10/04/2017

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Florence, Oregon) – The central Oregon coast will be droppin' a whole lotta knowledge this month, starting with a talk in Yachats about bees and then the impressive State of the Coast conference in Florence.

On October 15, the small town of Yachats goes bonkers for bees. The presentation called “Native Bee Conservation: Starting in Your Own Backyard” happens that day at the Yachats Commons, starting at 2 p.m.

Given by bee conservationist and OSU Master Gardener Laren Leland, she will share her insight on how to attract and nurture native bees in your own backyard. Topics will include plant selection, habitat creation, how to provide safe water, and getting involved on a larger scale.

$5 suggested donation. Yachats Commons is at Hwy 101 & W 4th St., Yachats, Oregon.





The State of the Coast event comes to the Florence Events Center on October 28, a conference where everyone - business and community leaders, fishermen, scientists, resource managers, planners, teachers, students, recreationists and conservationists - can learn, network, and engage in the current and future state of Oregon’s marine environment.

Built on a rich history, State of the Coast festival of learning continues to grow and change annually. Each year it is held in one lovely Oregon coast community or another, providing participants the opportunity to learn, share, and keep abreast of what’s going on in Oregon’s marine environment. The goal is to provide relevant and timely content delivered through a variety of effective and fun learning and networking opportunities.

It's a day packed with ocean and coastal science, art, student researchers, seafood cooking demos, and more. This year's focus is on innovation, with a full program exploring that subject.

Keynote speaker this time around is Dr. Richard “Rick” Spinrad, an internationally recognized scientist and executive with more than 35 years of experience. He is insightful and inspirational, usually with a bit of humor.

Other presentations cover the invasion of the green crab on the Oregon coast, and more about the wild pyrosomes that hit beaches in huge numbers last year. There's an update on coastal legislation, and presentations on seafood that include “Local Seafood: Why is it not on our plates?”

Innovations programs center around subjects such as managing estuaries, marine mammal observations, innovations in marine technologies, and seafood products – which includes a cooking demo.

General registration is $35, student registration is $25. For more information and to register: www.stateofthecoast.com. Florence Events Center is at 715 Quince St, Florence, Oregon. Phone: (541) 997-1994. Where to stay for these events - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour More on Florence and Yachats below

























