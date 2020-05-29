State Parks Begin Opening Limited Camping, Including Oregon Coast
Published 05/29/2020 at 5:54 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff
(Portland, Oregon) – Oregon State Parks and Recreation (OPRD) released what everyone had been long anticipating: a list of state campgrounds that will once again allow overnight stays. The resumption of camping is essentially throughout all regions of the state, including the Oregon coast, but doesn’t include all campgrounds and there are many limitations. (Above: camping at Beachside State Rec Area near Waldport)
OPRD had no statements yet on day-use parks on the north coast in Tillamook and Clatsop counties that remain closed at this time.
Most of these campgrounds open June 9, but some are available now.
OPRD Director Lisa Sumpton said she is cautiously delighted.
“We are working hard to welcome campers wherever we can safely do so, as soon as we can,” she said.
The online reservation system has been suspended since April 28. Exactly when that resumes is not yet clear. OPRD said that will be sometime next week. At that time they will accept new reservations one day to two weeks in advance. OPRD will announce the reservation reopening date early next week through its website, stateparks.oregon.gov.
There are numerous layers and complexities in this new normal. Among them, RV and tent campers with existing reservations for a campground that opens will be honored beginning June 9. Not all sites or loops may be available at open campgrounds. For parks in the Oregon coast region, there will be no walk-in or first come, first-served camping until further notice.
All of the following campgrounds open June 9. Others may be added to this list without a formal announcement. See the Oregon State Parks website for guidance on specifics for each park.
Here are the Oregon coast state parks opening up for camping.
Note: All group camping, cabins and yurts closed. No walk-in or first come, first-served camping until further notice. Additional services or changes will be on OPRD's page.
Fort Stevens, near Astoria
Cape Lookout, near Tillamook (Loops A & B closed)
Nehalem Bay, south of Cannon Beach
Beverly Beach, north of Newport
South Beach, south of Newport
Jessie M. Honeyman, south of Florence
William M. Tugman, south of Reedsport
Sunset Bay, near Coos Bay (B Loop closed)
Bullards Beach, north of Bandon: (Horse camp closed)
Humbug Mountain, south of Port Orford
Harris Beach, in Brookings
Willamette Valley and Columbia River Gorge
Note: All group camping, cabins and yurts closed. Additional services or changes will be on park page – see the OPRD website.
Silver Falls, east of Salem (sites A47, A50, A71 closed; Howard Creek Horse Campground open)
Detroit Lake, east of Salem
Champoeg, near Newberg
Cascara Campground at Fall Creek State Recreation Area, east of Eugene
Memaloose, near The Dalles
Southern, Central and Eastern Oregon
Note: All group camping, cabins and yurts closed unless otherwise noted. Additional services or changes will be on park page.
The Cove Palisades, southwest of Madras
Prineville Reservoir, southeast of Prineville
Smith Rock, northeast of Redmond (bivouac tent camping only)
Deschutes River, east of The Dalles
LaPine, south of Bend (campground and rustic cabins open)
Tumalo, north of Bend
Collier Memorial, north of Klamath Falls
Joseph Stewart, northeast of Medford
Wallowa Lake, southeast of Enterprise
Farewell Bend, southeast of Huntington
Clyde Holliday, near John Day
Eastern Oregon – these are open as of May 29.
Goose Lake, south of Lakeview
Jackson Kimball, northwest of Chiloquin
Minam, north of La Grande
Hilgard Junction, near La Grande
Catherine Creek, near Union
Cottonwood Canyon, southeast of The Dalles
