State Parks Begin Opening Limited Camping, Including Oregon Coast

Published 05/29/2020 at 5:54 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Portland, Oregon) – Oregon State Parks and Recreation (OPRD) released what everyone had been long anticipating: a list of state campgrounds that will once again allow overnight stays. The resumption of camping is essentially throughout all regions of the state, including the Oregon coast, but doesn’t include all campgrounds and there are many limitations. (Above: camping at Beachside State Rec Area near Waldport)

OPRD had no statements yet on day-use parks on the north coast in Tillamook and Clatsop counties that remain closed at this time.

Most of these campgrounds open June 9, but some are available now.

OPRD Director Lisa Sumpton said she is cautiously delighted.

“We are working hard to welcome campers wherever we can safely do so, as soon as we can,” she said.

The online reservation system has been suspended since April 28. Exactly when that resumes is not yet clear. OPRD said that will be sometime next week. At that time they will accept new reservations one day to two weeks in advance. OPRD will announce the reservation reopening date early next week through its website, stateparks.oregon.gov.

There are numerous layers and complexities in this new normal. Among them, RV and tent campers with existing reservations for a campground that opens will be honored beginning June 9. Not all sites or loops may be available at open campgrounds. For parks in the Oregon coast region, there will be no walk-in or first come, first-served camping until further notice.

All of the following campgrounds open June 9. Others may be added to this list without a formal announcement. See the Oregon State Parks website for guidance on specifics for each park.

Here are the Oregon coast state parks opening up for camping.

Note: All group camping, cabins and yurts closed. No walk-in or first come, first-served camping until further notice. Additional services or changes will be on OPRD's page.

Fort Stevens, near Astoria

Cape Lookout, near Tillamook (Loops A & B closed)

Nehalem Bay, south of Cannon Beach

Beverly Beach, north of Newport

South Beach, south of Newport

Jessie M. Honeyman, south of Florence

William M. Tugman, south of Reedsport

Sunset Bay, near Coos Bay (B Loop closed)

Bullards Beach, north of Bandon: (Horse camp closed)

Humbug Mountain, south of Port Orford

Harris Beach, in Brookings





Willamette Valley and Columbia River Gorge

Note: All group camping, cabins and yurts closed. Additional services or changes will be on park page – see the OPRD website.

Silver Falls, east of Salem (sites A47, A50, A71 closed; Howard Creek Horse Campground open)

Detroit Lake, east of Salem

Champoeg, near Newberg

Cascara Campground at Fall Creek State Recreation Area, east of Eugene

Memaloose, near The Dalles



Southern, Central and Eastern Oregon

Note: All group camping, cabins and yurts closed unless otherwise noted. Additional services or changes will be on park page.

The Cove Palisades, southwest of Madras

Prineville Reservoir, southeast of Prineville

Smith Rock, northeast of Redmond (bivouac tent camping only)

Deschutes River, east of The Dalles

LaPine, south of Bend (campground and rustic cabins open)

Tumalo, north of Bend

Collier Memorial, north of Klamath Falls

Joseph Stewart, northeast of Medford

Wallowa Lake, southeast of Enterprise

Farewell Bend, southeast of Huntington

Clyde Holliday, near John Day

Eastern Oregon – these are open as of May 29.

Goose Lake, south of Lakeview

Jackson Kimball, northwest of Chiloquin

Minam, north of La Grande

Hilgard Junction, near La Grande

Catherine Creek, near Union

Clyde Holliday, near John Day

Cottonwood Canyon, southeast of The Dalles

Oregon Coast Hotels in this area - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours









More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted