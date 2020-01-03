Highlights of Spring Break on Oregon Coast: Whales, Magic, Even Ghosts

Published 03/01/2020 at 4:48 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – Oregon’s beaches are the big deal when it comes to spring break, which takes place the last week in March for most Oregon schools. The sands and rocky structures are, of course, the main attraction, but much goes on for the kids and kidlets – and even the grownups. From helping out the environment with the beach cleanup to whales, a magic fest and even ghosts, the highlights of spring break are nothing short of a kick in the pants.

Spring Whale Watch Week dominates spring break all over the region, from the south Oregon coast up to the southern Washington coast. It happens March 21 – 29, where they migrate past these shores with their newborns in tow, heading northward towards feeding grounds in Alaska. Every day, there are volunteers posted at over 20 high vantage points from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., helping you spot the gray whales. Some areas can see as much as 30 a day in that three-hour stretch that include the whale guides.

Gray whales are not the only coveted sight that week: you may get to see Orcas and Humpbacks marauding around the waters.





Whale Watch volunteers are posted at Cape Disappointment on the southern Washington coast, and the next spot south of that would normally be Ecola State Park in Cannon Beach, however that is closed this year. This makes the next whale watch site at Neahkahnie Mountain overlooks near Manzanita. Southward there are spots near Oceanside and at Pacific City.

In Lincoln County numerous sites are found, including Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport and near Yachats. On the southern Oregon coast, the Whale Watch sites are near Florence, Coos Bay, the Bandon area and near Brookings.

See WhaleSpoken.Wordpress.com. 541-765-3304.





Oh, oh, oh it’s Magic! Magic on the central Oregon coast, that is. Lincoln City comes alive with the sparkly stuff from March 23 through 27, giving kids of all ages a few thrills and laughs for spring break with the Festival of Illusions. It all takes place at the Lincoln City Cultural Center.

Among the performers are Matt Baker Comedy + Stunt Show, the Amazing Bubble Man, Presto the Magician, Professor DR Schreiber The Historical Conjurer, Shawn Farquhar and comedic magician Kevin Allen. Ticket prices vary.

Round out the fun with the Abracadabra Art Workshop, where you make all sorts of wacky and amusing things such as magic hats, pompom rabbits, beading and more. These are drop-in stations where four are featured each day throughout the festival. Kids seven or under need an adult present; $5 per youth, all materials provided. 540 NE Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. LincolnCity-CulturalCenter.org or 541-994-9994.





In Seaside, March 27 – 29 brings the Oregon Ghost Conference. It’s among the Northwest’s largest paranormal conventions, conjuring visitors from all across the west coast and beyond. Each year there’s something new, but always it’s crammed with speakers, courses, parties, and tours to ...well, die for. It brings some of the biggest personalities in the paranormal world, where attendees learn from them about all things ectoplasmic. Their top attractions are the various ghost tours, this time covering the downtown Seaside area and another covering the beachfront and Prom. All of it takes place at the Seaside Civic and Convention Center. Ticket prices vary. 415 1st Ave. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-8585. http://www.oregonghostconference.com/.

The last day of spring break, SOLVE’s Oregon Coast Beach Cleanup date has been set for March 28. The down ‘n dirty fun takes place along all 364 miles of coastline, with 45 locations from Brookings to Warrenton needing people to give them a good scrub.

Tens of thousands of pounds of litter and marine debris typically get removed during these twice-yearly gatherings. This year’s event is presented by AAA, with SOLVE asking for the help of individuals, families, schools, business groups, and volunteers of all ages. (503) 844-9571. solve.org.

