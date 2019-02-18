180 Miles of Oregon Coast Spring Break: What You Don't Know Will Thrill You

(Oregon Coast) – Spring break is a lot more than the beach cleanup and the Whale Watch Week, although that’s certainly enough to satisfy just about anyone’s needs. However, there’s a host of obvious and not-so-obvious elements to the spring vacation weeks that surround March and April. (Above: wreck of the Peter Iredale)

There's a lot they won’t tell you about. But we will. You have to do a little sleuthing yourself, however, and see the virtual tour links that let you cruise with the best of the armchair tourists. This covers 180 miles of the upper half of the Oregon coastline.

Astoria / Warrenton Area: The maritime museum will wow the kiddies, but the real thrills happen at Fort Stevens just south of Astoria, over the bridge. Camping is huge here, and the old concrete battlements that housed soldiers from the Civil War through WWII are the closest thing Oregon has to a castle ruin. Then for the climax of the day, show them the Wreck of the Peter Iredale, with its rusted bones that have haunted that beach for over 100 years now. See the Astoria / Warrenton Virtual Tour for maps and insider’s peeks.





Seaside: It’s the undisputed king of spring break on the Oregon coast. You can’t get more kiddie-friendly than the arcades, bumper cars, and a variety of shops for the sweet tooth (most notably the gourmet-friendly Zinger’s Ice Cream, 503-738-3939. www.zingersicecream.com). Some of the most fun families can have is feeding the seals at the Seaside Aquarium, or perhaps ogling the freaky octopus in its tank, and wondering what it’s thinking as it looks up at you. 503-738-6211 www.seasideaquarium.com. Check out the Seaside Virtual Tour for the full – excuse the pun – scoop.





Cannon Beach: At this north Oregon coast hotspot, Haystack Rock and its bird life is going to be a kick for the little ones, but so is the miles of soft, sandy and safe beaches. The sweet shops and the generations-pleasing Fultano’s Pizza (www.CBfultanos.com 503-436-9717) don’t hurt, either. Not far south, intricate beaches like Hug Point wow and amaze with their secrets. Dig deeper into the Cannon Beach Virtual Tour.





Manzanita / Nehalem Bay / Rockaway Beach. Manzanita’s sandy stretches and viewpoints are the stuff beachy fun is made of, but Mom ‘n Dad will love the laidback and quirky pillars of civilization within the little town. Then, goofing around the docks at Wheeler or camping at Nehalem Bay State Park are also guaranteed to be as pleasing as that “Baby Shark” song the kidlets so love these days. See the Rockaway Beach, Manzanita Virtual Tour.





Tillamook Bay / Cape Meares Village. The highlight for all ages around here is the antique railroad rides, where you’re zipping around the two bays on the dream cars of railroad enthusiasts everywhere (Oregon Coast Explorer Train Rides). Garibaldi has that gargantuan smokestack to gawk at and that engaging pier, but the tiny village of Cape Meares and the miles-long Bayocean Spit is certainly the natural highlight. See the Garibaldi / Tillamook Bay Virtual Tour for the complete layout.





Three Capes Tour. Three capes, one lighthouse, and a handful of charming, jaw-dropping villages dot this 25-mile stretch. The crazy Octopus Tree and lighthouse of Cape Meares (the cape, this time), Oceanside’s funky tunnel, clamming in the bay at Netarts and the endless array of stuff to do in Pacific City are really just scratching the surface. The Three Capes / Oceanside / Pacific City Virtual Tour takes you on a more detailed ride.

Lincoln City. The other biggie on the Oregon coast for spring break relaxation and repose, you couldn’t do it all in one week. An arcade, a place to blow your own glass floats, climbing Cascade Head and then of course all that beach. Literally, seven miles of it. The town is also a maze of wild little finds. Go on your own digital treasure hunt at the Lincoln City Virtual Tour, which spells it all out.





Depoe Bay. So much is packed into this little area of about 10 miles (from the edges of Lincoln City to almost Newport), you’ll never figure it all out by yourself. Gleneden Beach’s little nooks and crannies, the grand basalt shelves of the Depoe Bay area, to the wonders hiding in and around Cape Foulweather. Sure, you could drive right through and check out the obvious, but there are dozens of secret spots hiding just behind this or that. The area is amazing and multi-leveled. See the Depoe Bay / Gleneden Beach Virtual Tour.





Newport. One of the largest towns of the Oregon coast, the kids will have a heyday – or rather several of them. Between the bayfront, crabbing possibilities, two lighthouses, all those beaches, Yaquina Head and of course the Oregon Coast Aquarium and the Hatfield Marine Science Center, it’s a wild ride for any age. See the Newport Virtual Tour.







Waldport – Seal Rock. A curious set of beaches and rocky labyrinths inhabit this section of coastline. Comfy, softer sands of Waldport eventually give way to the large, lumpy features of Seal Rock and its intricacies, as well as natural wonders like Brian Booth State Park. Agate hunting is prime at Ona Beach. Driftwood Beach is a forest of ocean-battered wood chunks. The list goes on. Get your travel hints ahead of time at the Seal Rock / Waldport Virtual Tour.





Yachats. So much Yachats, so little time. A tiny town packed with rocky wonders, you get a never-ending sense of stormwatching delights: the waves have nowhere to go but up much of the time. Tidepools practically outnumber people, and there’s a wildly engaging mini spouting horn in one section. Lots of stuff you won’t believe: unless you check out the Yachats Virtual Tour itself.





Between Yachats and Florence. Some 20 miles of hidden spots. Well, they’re not so much hidden as they’re underutilized. There’s – of course – soaring Cape Perpetua and its unruly companion the Devil’s Churn. But south of that sit some of the most engaging beaches you can ever imagine. See them at the Upper Lane County Virtual Tour.



