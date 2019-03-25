Rest of Oregon Coast Spring Break's Weather a Pleasant but Mixed Bag

Published 03/25/2019 at 5:53 PM PDT

(Oregon Coast) – Spring break on the Oregon coast is living up to its reputation – and not its name. As usual.

Seasonal temps and normal conditions for this time of year are in order for the majority of the week, according to the National Weather Service – meaning the coastline will be alternately raining on your spring vacation parade and then granting you sunbeams. However, just in time for the huge weekend where Washington and Oregon students have overlapping breaks, things will take a sunny turn, albeit shortly.

Tuesday through Thursday show a mixed bag of conditions. Tuesday starts off somewhat rainy, then moves to mostly sunny with light winds and a high near 54. Wednesday goes into an on-and-off mode with partly sunny conditions and occasional rain, perhaps as much as a tenth of an inch.

Friday brightens up a bit with mostly sunny conditions and a bit warmer at 58 or so, while Saturday goes partly cloudy and some chances of rain here and there.

By Sunday, it’s mostly cloudy and some rain with highs in the upper 50s, and then a similar set of conditions for Monday.

“Models are in good agreement the shortwave trough bringing showers to the area on Wednesday and Thursday will be slowly exiting the region on Friday,” the NWS said. “This should bring a bit more sunshine to the area, but there may yet be another round of afternoon and early evening showers on Friday, particularly for areas away from the coast and across the higher terrain. Models and their ensembles are in fair agreement shortwave ridging will move over the Pacific Northwest sometime Saturday. This should lead to a mainly dry day with lowland locations likely rising well into the 60s Saturday afternoon. Models then suggest the shortwave ridge will shift east of the region Saturday night into Sunday and open the door to increasingly moist southwesterly flow. This will likely result in another frontal storm system bringing another round of cool and showery weather to the area Sunday and/or Monday, but timing uncertainty remains.”

Wave height has been exciting recently but also somewhat problematic. A Hillsboro woman was injured this weekend when the log she was sitting on in the north Oregon coast town of Manzanita was moved by a sneaker wave, rolling onto her and crushing her ribs.

Experts warn to stay off logs near the surf and never turn your back on the ocean.

Waves on the Oregon coast are calming down, lowering to about ten feet in combined seas Monday night but rising Tuesday to over ten feet. The timing between swells is rather long as well, which could result in more sneaker waves.

On Wednesday and Thursday, combined wave height lowers to ten feet or below with short timing between swells, making for very safe beach conditions.

Friday and Saturday wave height is extremely small, which will be excellent for all kinds of beachcombing along the shoreline. See Oregon Coast Weather.

