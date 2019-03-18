Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Warm, Sunny Portland and Oregon Coast This Week; Spring Break Starts Wet, Large Waves

Published 03/18/2019 at 5:53 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Warm, Sunny Portland and Oregon Coast This Week; Spring Break Starts Wet, Large Waves

(Portland, Oregon) – UPDATES: REVISED WAVE HEIGHTS - Unusually warm temperatures for the inland portions of the state are happening this week, and the Oregon coast also gets unseasonably warm. While large waves have made a spectacle this week, these calm down but return again over the weekend.

This is where the bad news begins for the valley and the Oregon coast: spring break will start off wet and windy. The large wave action won’t bode well for spotting whales, and the National Weather Service (NWS) is looking at somewhat rainy conditions on Saturday, the day of the SOLVE Spring Beach Cleanup.

For the coastline, today and Tuesday will be magnificently sunny and warm and in the low 70s. Farther north, around Cannon Beach, 73 may well be the daytime highs. Part of this is due to a large dose of east winds, which which will be heavy at a steady 20 mph and with gusts around 30 mph. This could cool things off in spite of the spring-like conditions.

On Wednesday, the coast gets mostly cloudy and dives down towards 60 degrees, but winds become very light. Thursday also looks at mostly cloudy conditions and temps down to around 55.

“High pressure and offshore flow will persist across the forecast area through Tuesday, along with unseasonably warm temperatures,” the NWS said. “Several valley locations climbed into the lower 70s already Sunday; more should do so today as offshore flow increases and the air mass remains warm. Most areas will start off the day a few degrees warmer than Sunday morning, providing a higher floor for temperatures to warm from. This should allow lower 70s to be a bit more widespread this afternoon, and some locations may even push into the mid 70s.”

Similar temperatures are expected Tuesday in the inland valley, but temps will remain above 60 the rest of the week. Just as spring break begins, things get a little wet for both areas. Saturday gets rainy, but Sunday opens the skies to slightly sunnier conditions.

“The next and better chance for rain comes with the next shortwave ejecting out of the northeast Pacific low Friday and Friday night,” the NWS said. “Without a ridge preceding it, this system appears more likely to retain its strength, pushing a cold front inland Friday and Friday night. Chances for precipitation then diminish Saturday into Sunday as the wave slowly moves northeast.”

Waves have been quite large along the Oregon coast in recent days but they are subsiding. However, sizable east winds are still expected to develop, which is causing the NWS to issue a small craft advisory for everything north of Lincoln City.

Combined seas are still at a respectable 10 feet over the next two days, lowering to just below ten feet for a little while, but then possibly rising to as much as 18 feet on Friday and 17 feet on Saturday. Those heavy waves will make for some impressive storm watching along the rocky ledges.

How long those large waves last is not clear yet, but such conditions hide whales from view. Saturday is the beginning of Whale Watch Week. Those combined high seas of 17 feet seem as if they could jeopardize the SOLVE Spring Beach Cleanup as well, but SOLVE told Oregon Coast Beach Connection this does not alter the event at all.

Oregon Coast Beach Connection will provide spring break weather updates early in the week. See Oregon Coast Weather.

