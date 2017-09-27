Unique Central Oregon Coast Show Where You See Music, Hear Art

Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Published 09/27/2017 at 8:17 PM PDT - Updated 09/27/2017 at 8:50 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Something different this way comes to the central Oregon coast, as the Lincoln City Cultural Center presents a unique show combining chamber music and surprising visual art. Called the “Sound of Nature, Sound of Art,” it's where an ensemble plays as visual artists perform their craft live.

Tickets are on sale now for this multi-media art event, which will begin at 7 pm on Tuesday, Oct. 10, in the LCCC auditorium.

Sound of Nature, Sound of Art is the brainchild of Jonathan Dubay, violinist and head of the Three Centuries Ensemble. Dubay has planned a program of favorites (Vivaldi’s “Summer,” Dvorak’s “Silent Woods” and Milhaud’s “Suite for Piano, Violin and Clarinet”) along with original works by two contemporary composers. The first half of the program will include “Swing Shift” by Kenji Bunch, and the second half will present “The Wave Sings Because it is Moving” by Bryan Johanson. Both are based in Portland. The works will be performed by the Three Centuries Ensemble, in quartet form: Jonathan Dubay (violin), Todd Kuhns (clarinet), Kenneth Finch (cello) and Susan Dewitt Smith (piano).

Two visual artists, Victoria McOmie and Siobhan Humston, will also be performing. McOmie and Humston will be responding to the music, on canvas, and will be creating their pieces while the audience observes. And, in a popular addition to this event that was added last year, arts educator Krista Eddy will be leading an “audience art” project that is also coordinated with the musical selections. If you’re sitting in the audience, you can respond in real time, as you watch and listen.

“It’s a sensory-laden experience that opens up new paths of understanding,” said Niki Price, executive director of the Lincoln City Cultural Center. “I have found that I think differently about both the music and the art, and that time slows down while the performance is taking place. How you experience Sound of Nature, Sound of Art is up to you – but to find out, you’ve got to be here.”

The first Sound of Nature, Sound of Art performance took place in 2014, as part of the celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Cascade Head Scenic Research Area, on the central Oregon coast. Price said the center continues to use Cascade Head as the ecological inspiration for the live action presentation. The even will show off evocative works that celebrate the ocean, the coastal headland and the estuary.

“The artists are asked to consider Cascade Head as an image, as well as the rhythms and lines of the music proposed,” Price said.

To reserve your seat for the public performance of Sound of Nature, Sound of Art, head to lincolncityculturalcenter.org, and click the “buy tickets” button. Early bird tickets - all those sold up until Oct. 1 - are $15 each. Regular tickets are $20 per person in advance, and $22 at the door. LCCC Membership discount of $2 will apply.

Two separate shows will provide two different sides to this experience.

This year’s Sound of Nature, Sound of Art will be performed in two ways:

The first is a 45-minute morning program that begins at 9:05 a.m. that is a mixture of discussion about the physical movements of the artists and some performances. This happens at the Commons of Taft 7-12, 3780 SE Spyglass Ridge in Lincoln City. The public is invited to attend this free program (but don’t forget to sign in and get your “visitor” badge).

The second performance is the full two-hour event at the LCCC. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour









