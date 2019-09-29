Southern Oregon Coast Latest: Harris Beach Closure, Live Culture Coast

Published 09/29/2019

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Brookings, Oregon) – A lot is happening on the south Oregon coast, with a major festival of a very unique nature coming up and the closure of a popular beach for almost two weeks.

It’s not good news for those who love Harris Beach State Recreation Area near Brookings. The day-use area will be closed during the weekdays from September 30 to October 11, although it will remain open during the weekend for that rush of visitors (which is October 5 – 6).

Trail access to the day-use area will be closed too, including the Butte Trail and Harris Beach Trail. Beach access will remain open for the duration of the closure; day visitors are encouraged to park in the park’s viewpoint lots and hike the Rock Beach Trail down to the ocean shore.

The closure will not affect the park’s campground, however campers may hear some project noise during the day. View a PDF map of the park online.

The gorse removal project will center on Harris Butte, a popular hiking spot near the park’s day-use area. Contracted work crews will rappel down the slopes of the butte with chainsaws and other equipment to remove the gorse and apply herbicide to the remaining stumps.

Dani Padilla, park manager, said the closure is for visitor safety.

“There will be falling rocks, shrubs and other debris from the work, so we’re asking visitors to steer clear of the area until the project is complete,” said Padilla.

Gorse, an invasive plant, was introduced to the southern coast in the 1890s. Learn more about removal efforts online: gorseactiongroup.org.

Learn more about Harris Beach State Park: oregonstateparks.org.

That area and most of the southern coast will be hopping soon with an innovative new kind of festival. It’s called Live Culture Coast and it takes place October 18 through 27 from Brookings to Reedsport – along about 135 miles of coastline that includes towns like Bandon, North Bend, Charleston, Lakeside, Coos Bay and numerous places in between. This festival not only spreads its wings to encompass a huge area, but it includes an enormous variety of aspects. Food, whiskey, beer, sustainability classes, tasting events, art installations, visual arts events and outdoors activities make up this very unique gathering.

Live Culture Coast is the first of its kind in Oregon, a massive potpourri of tours, events and hands-on experience that celebrate living in a whole new and immersive way. It takes places in businesses, small towns and rural spots, like waterways, beaches, hiking trails and probably a few situations you hadn’t imagined. Here, you choose your own itineraries among dozens of offerings, unlike regular festivals which take place in one venue. Classes, events, tastings, hikes and a host of other different kinds of experiences fill this truly atypical gathering.

Live Culture Coast also puts on display the unique Wild River Coast Food Trail, formed in 2018 to boast the area’s many farms, farm stands, restaurants, and local food sellers. Travelers get a chance to taste what’s going on farther south, witness the flavors that result from local chefs buying from local farms – everything from breads and meats to maybe small-batch cask ale or cranberry cider.

Tickets are now on sale for the events, found at liveculturecoast.org

