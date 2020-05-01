Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

SOLVE Looks Back at 50 Years of Cleaning Oregon Coast, Inland State

Published 01/05/2020 at 7:05 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

SOLVE Looks Back at 50 Years of Cleaning Oregon Coast, Inland State

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; some specials even in summer
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Check each listing for specials
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Some Deals even in summer; great packages
In Lincoln City:
Major price drops on some dates and some lodgings
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
Specials can still be found
In Newport:
Includes exclusive listings not found anywhere
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials
In Yachats, Florence
Some specials; lodgings not listed anywhere else

(Portland, Oregon) – 50 years on now, SOLVE has been cleaning up the Oregon coast and other parts of the state. 2019 was its 50th year in existence, and the organization said it’s looking back with a sense of pride at the accomplishments of the past year.

The environmental non-profit (originally called SOLV, for Stop Oregon Litter and Vandalism), said this has been a very good year – and a good last 50 years.

As a team of just 13, SOLVE recorded connecting more than 31,896 volunteers to over 1,160 volunteer environmental projects. Through these projects, volunteers collected 282,012 pounds of litter and marine debris, recycled 169,386 cigarettes and cleared over 21 acres of invasive species in 2019 alone.

“The informal SOLVE motto is just to ‘get things done’, says SOLVE CEO Kris Carico. “We are a small but mighty team, always thinking of the most efficient route to have the biggest impact to improve Oregon’s environment.”

The organization was found in 1969 by Governor Tom McCall, and quickly became Oregon’s go-to environmental non-profit, engaging hundreds of thousands of volunteers, removing hundreds of acres of invasive plant species from around the state (and not just the Oregon coast), and collecting over 1 million pounds of litter. All of that in the last 50 years of its volunteer-based existence.

Many Oregonians know SOLVE from its coast-wide beach cleanups, or their SOLVE IT for Earth Day event, but SOLVE also supports volunteers throughout the year. It has grown far beyond that. The SOLVE website boasts “Volunteer Opportunities Every Weekend!” which connects Oregonians to projects statewide.

SOLVE’s programs focus on marine debris prevention, litter cleanup, invasive species removal, and native tree plantings. As more people recognize the growing marine debris and trash crisis, people are asking what they can do on a local level. SOLVE is proud to connect Oregonians to cleanup projects, or to support them in running their own volunteer event. For more information, visit solveoregon.org or send an email to info@solveoregon.org. Oregon Coast Hotels for this event - Where to eat - Map - Virtual Tour (More of the Oregon coast below)









More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Newport Winter Top Ten: Best of the Season, Oregon Coast
This one is a metropolis for the coastline, with a mind-bending array of stuff to do in winter. Newport events
Three Capes Winter Top Ten: Wild at Oceanside, Pacific City, N. Oregon Coast
Where Oceanside, Tierra Del Mar, Neskowin and Pacific City meet with the Tillamook Bay and Garibaldi. Pacific City events, Tillamook events
SOLVE Looks Back at 50 Years of Cleaning Oregon Coast, Inland State
2019 was its 50th year in existence, and the organization said it's looking back with a sense of pride
Weird Little Fish Found on S. Washington Coast, Near Oregon
A fish called finescale triggerfish (Balistes polylepis), which is almost never seen this far north
Moon Jellies Over Manzanita: Tides Bring Translucent Finds to Oregon Coast
Look for weird beach finds as soon as this run of tidal surges is done on the north / south coast, Washington coast
Six Things They Don't Tell You About Oregon Coast Whale Watch Week
Whale behaviors, secret ways to spot them, special places, best whale weather. South coast, Washington coast
Surf Advisories, 24-foot Breakers for Washington, Oregon Coast New Year's Day
Dangerous conditions on beaches through New Year's Day and beyond for south coast to Washington coast
Literary Series Returns to Central Oregon Coast's Lincoln Cit
Oregon Legacy returns to the Lincoln County community on four Sunday afternoons in February 2020. Lincoln City events

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details