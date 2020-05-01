SOLVE Looks Back at 50 Years of Cleaning Oregon Coast, Inland State

Published 01/05/2020 at 7:05 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Portland, Oregon) – 50 years on now, SOLVE has been cleaning up the Oregon coast and other parts of the state. 2019 was its 50th year in existence, and the organization said it’s looking back with a sense of pride at the accomplishments of the past year.

The environmental non-profit (originally called SOLV, for Stop Oregon Litter and Vandalism), said this has been a very good year – and a good last 50 years.

As a team of just 13, SOLVE recorded connecting more than 31,896 volunteers to over 1,160 volunteer environmental projects. Through these projects, volunteers collected 282,012 pounds of litter and marine debris, recycled 169,386 cigarettes and cleared over 21 acres of invasive species in 2019 alone.

“The informal SOLVE motto is just to ‘get things done’, says SOLVE CEO Kris Carico. “We are a small but mighty team, always thinking of the most efficient route to have the biggest impact to improve Oregon’s environment.”

The organization was found in 1969 by Governor Tom McCall, and quickly became Oregon’s go-to environmental non-profit, engaging hundreds of thousands of volunteers, removing hundreds of acres of invasive plant species from around the state (and not just the Oregon coast), and collecting over 1 million pounds of litter. All of that in the last 50 years of its volunteer-based existence.

Many Oregonians know SOLVE from its coast-wide beach cleanups, or their SOLVE IT for Earth Day event, but SOLVE also supports volunteers throughout the year. It has grown far beyond that. The SOLVE website boasts “Volunteer Opportunities Every Weekend!” which connects Oregonians to projects statewide.

SOLVE’s programs focus on marine debris prevention, litter cleanup, invasive species removal, and native tree plantings. As more people recognize the growing marine debris and trash crisis, people are asking what they can do on a local level. SOLVE is proud to connect Oregonians to cleanup projects, or to support them in running their own volunteer event. For more information, visit solveoregon.org or send an email to info@solveoregon.org. Oregon Coast Hotels for this event - Where to eat - Map - Virtual Tour (More of the Oregon coast below)





















