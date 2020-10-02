SOLVE Now Accepting Volunteers for Oregon Coast Cleanup, March 28

Published 02/10/2020 at 6:00 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – The state's great cleanup date is sneaking up. SOLVE’s Oregon coast beach cleanup date has been set for March 28, and the organization is now accepting volunteers. The SOLVE Spring Oregon Beach Cleanup happens along all 364 miles of coastline, with 45 locations needing people to give them a good scrub. (Photo above courtesy Tiffany Boothe of Seaside Aquarium).

Tens of thousands of pounds of litter and marine debris typically get removed during these twice-yearly gatherings. This year’s event is presented by AAA, with SOLVE asking for the help of individuals, families, schools, business groups, and volunteers of all ages.

"We are proud to join Oregonians from across the state at this annual tradition of spring cleaning for our state’s special coastal places," said Tim Morgan, CEO of AAA Oregon, and a native Oregonian. “Taking care of our state is a huge priority for AAA and our employees.”

New this year is an emphasis on volunteers bringing their own supplies to reduce the amount of disposable supplies used. Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own reusable bags or buckets, as well as their own work or garden gloves.

This home-grown tradition benefits both people and wildlife alike, supporting clean seas and healthy communities. It started back in 1984 under the name of S.O.L.V., for Stop Oregon Litter and Vandalism, only in the last decade or so changing its moniker. Since its inception, the Beach Cleanups of have brought in over 260,000 volunteers that have removed an astounding 3.6 million pounds of debris from the Oregon coast.

This debris comes in many forms, from the single bottle cap littered on the beach to a thousand-pound commercial fishing net. A recent study published in the journal Science indicates that about eight million metric tons of plastic are entering the ocean globally each year, the equivalent of five bags of trash for every foot of coastline in the world. With this number on the rise, the impacts on the ocean and its beaches are high.

"Thousands of pounds of marine debris, both from Oregon and across the Pacific basin, wash ashore on our iconic beaches each year, threatening the health of our wildlife and coastal communities," said Jon Schmidt, SOLVE Program Coordinator. "While this is a worldwide problem, local citizens have the power to make a difference here on our own beaches."

The majority of the Oregon coast will be cleaned by volunteers from the Columbia River jetty beach to Harris Beach near Brookings and dozens of beaches in between.

SOLVE asks that volunteers come well prepared. Dress for any kind of weather possibility and wear sturdy shoes are at the top of the list. You are encouraged to bring your own reusable bucket or bag, gloves, and a filled water bottle to help reduce plastic waste. If you happen to forget, SOLVE will provide bags and gloves.

“Don’t forget about the small stuff,” event organizers said. “The most commonly found items of trash found on Oregon beaches are tiny bits of plastic and cigarette butts, which can be harmful to shore birds and marine life. Bring an old strainer to sift the sand for these items.”

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To see a list of cleanup sites you can register for in advance, please visit solveoregon.org or call 503-943-2835. Check-in and receive your instructions at one of 45 beach cleanup sites from Fort Stevens State Park near Astoria to Harris Beach in Brookings.















