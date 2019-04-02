Photos: Astounding Snow Day on Oregon Coast

Published 02/04/2019 at 4:53 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – A snow day on the Oregon coast. That was the surprising sight that struck coastal residents this morning, with more snow on the beaches than inland (except for the Coast Range highways). Even Brookings - in the so-called "Bananna Belt" of Oregon - saw white this morning. (Photo above courtesy Haystack Rock Awareness Program).

Here are some photos and documentation of the rare snow event. You can see more photos and video of the snow on the Oregon Coast Beach Connection Facebook page.

It began snowing in the Oregon Coast Range about 7 p.m. Sunday night, with considerable amounts sticking to the sides of the roads. However, almost nothing lingered on the roads themselves – thankfully. Some drivers complained of visibility issues, especially when headlights were coming their direction.

Snow began on the north Oregon coast shortly after, and surprisingly it stuck to the ground there and not in the Portland area. Portland actually did not get any dustings until the afternoon; the bulk of that area is around 500 feet or higher.

Some of the most stunning photos come from Cannon Beach – these from the Haystack Rock Awareness Program. Most striking is Haystack Rock with a layer of snow on top, instead of the usual greens you see. Residents are reporting about four inches of snow there.

Down in Depoe Bay, Tammy Gates snapped this beautiful shot of surf in the background and plenty of snow in the foreground. It appears to be almost an inch worth of snow.

In Waldport, Keith Barnes grabbed this photo of the beach, covered in a decent layer of white.







In Seaside, Seaside Aquarium and Daphne Hoth snapped the beach and the aquarium draped in snow.

In the Yachats area, not far from Waldport, there were simply snowflakes and no sticking snow.

As of 4 p.m., coastal residents are reporting just about all the snow has melted.

See Oregon Coast Weather - Oregon Coast Traffic Conditions.

Oregon Coast Lodgings for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour







More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted