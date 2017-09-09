Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Three Small Quakes Rattle Offshore from Yachats, Central Oregon Coast

Published 09/09/2017 at 8:27 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Three Small Quakes Rattle Offshore from Yachats, Central Oregon Coast

(Oregon Coast) – Three small quakes shook the sea floor off the Oregon coast in the middle of the afternoon on Saturday, each about or within 250 miles of Yachats. There were no reports of damage and there are no reports of it being felt. (Above: Graphic courtesy USGS. The beige dots are from Saturday; the other three show smaller quakes in the last month).

The first was a 3.3 magnitude which occurred at 3:30 p.m., about 10 km deep – which is 6.2 miles down. That one was 248 miles from Yachats.

The next pair hit in the same area, at the same depth, but only a few minutes apart.

A 3.3 magnitude quake occurred at 4:42 p.m., this time a few miles closer to Yachats, at 245 miles away.

The third happened at 4:46 p.m. and was a 3.4 magnitude, happening several miles to the southwest of the other two.

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings not found anywhere else
In Cannon Beach:
Winter rates, free night offers
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Special prices for spring, free night offers
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
How to get a free night - stormwatch deals
In Lincoln City:
Exclusive listings; spring specials
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
A lot of stunning oceanfront whale watching
In Newport:
Special offers, free nights - stormwatch, spring deals
In Waldport
Low spring rates - stormwatch deals
In Yachats, Florence
Great spring deals; find lodgings not listed anywhere else

It was logged as 256 miles from Charleston on the southern Oregon coast, and 261 miles from Coos Bay.

All three were approximately three hundred miles from Corvallis, Oregon.

The USGS said it takes a 7.0 quake to create a tsunami.

They all occurred on the Blanco Fracture Zone, which is connected to the series of fault lines hovering off the Oregon coast. The Blanco zone is where the Juan de Fuca plate and the Pacific Plate are scraping up against each other. They move at a rate that is about the same speed a fingernail grows. Sometimes this builds up enough pressure that things need to release, creating minor earthquakes, usually several miles deep. Where to stay - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours

These kinds of quakes are not unusual for the region, although it will one day cause a massive geologic event that will result in a major quake and tsunami. The last such quake happened in 1700 and was documented by tsunami events in Japan.

Small quakes and clusters of quakes happen approximately 20 times per year in that region. The USGS reports that since 1950, about 130 earthquakes have happened there that are a magnitude 5 or greater.

You can keep up with Pacific ocean earthquakes in the Northwest and west coast with the Live Earthquake, Tsunami Updates from Oregon Coast, Washington. B.C., California, Alaska section.


More Oregon coast below:








 

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

What is Beneath N. Oregon Coast's Seaside? Trippy Geologic Answer
The answer is a little mind-boggling, especially when compared to other beaches. Science
Yachats Pride Fest Livens Up Central Oregon Coast for Second Year
Second Annual Yachats Pride festival is celebrated on June 1 - 3. Yachats events
Seeing Stars on the Oregon Coast Above - and Below - This Week
A star party, a tour of tidepools in Oceanside, and a tour of oyster-growing facilities. Oceanside events, Seaside events
Unusual Book About N. Oregon Coast's Cannon Beach Released
Ultimate Oregon Coast Travel: Cannon Beach Odd Facts, Fun Finds, Every Access is the first in a series of such extremely detailed guides
Events Look at Wildly Colored Critters, Mysterious N. Oregon Coast Lighthouse
A tour of strange yet wildly beautiful tidepool creatures and of Tillamook Rock Lighthouse. Seaside events
Last Minute Mother's Day Gift Save: Give Her the Oregon Coast
Give her some nights at the beach or a handy digital coastal travel guide
An Extra 200 Glass Floats for Central Oregon Coast as Season Ends
Holiday weekends will bring 200 extra glass floats to Lincoln City. Lincoln City events
Video: More Than One Group of Killer Whales on Oregon Coast Makes for Spectac...
On and off sightings since March and more than usual up around the Columbia River in recent days. Sciences

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details