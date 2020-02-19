Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

4.5 Quake Off Oregon Coast: No Damage or Tsunami Alert

Published 02/19/2020 at 6:28 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

4.5 Quake Off Oregon Coast: No Damage or Tsunami Alert

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; some specials even in summer
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Check each listing for specials
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Some Deals even in summer; great packages
In Lincoln City:
Major price drops on some dates and some lodgings
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
Specials can still be found
In Newport:
Includes exclusive listings not found anywhere
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials
In Yachats, Florence
Some specials; lodgings not listed anywhere else

(Coos Bay, Oregon) – A smallish quake shook the floor off the Oregon coast early Wednesday afternoon, taking place almost 200 miles west of Bandon, Oregon. According to the USGS, the magnitude 4.5 quake happened at 1:38 p.m., at a depth of about six miles beneath the sea floor.

No injuries were reported and no tsunami alert was possible at such a low magnitude. It takes a magnitude 7.0 or higher to create a tsunami.

USGS is reporting it received six reports of people feeling the quake on land, however.

Another slightly higher quake shook that area on February 8. That quake was a magnitude 4.7 and also caused no issues.

All these took place in the Blanco Fracture, which is somewhat connected to the larger Juan de Fuca fracture. This is all in the vicinity of the volcanic hot spot known as the Cascadia Subduction Zone, where the Juan de Fuca plate is slowly separating from the Pacific Plate, but it is the Blanco causing small quakes to happen with regularity.

The Blanco fracture isn’t a subduction zone in itself, like the larger Cascadia zone which will someday produce a massive quake off the Oregon coast. Hence, the Blanco fracture can’t set off such a quake on its own, but it could produce something around a magnitude 7 quake. Some studies suggest if this spot produces a quake that large it could trigger something larger from the Cascadia Subduction Zone.

Keep an eye on Oregon coast quakes: Oregon, Coast Earthquake Updates - Live Data Oregon, Washington, California, Tsunamis









Above: Bandon, courtesy Bandon Visitors Center

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

West Wind Tidal Treasures Possible; How Much More Sun on Oregon Coast
Warm sun before the weekend storm, then more sun and tidal surprises. S. coast
4.5 Quake Off Oregon Coast: No Damage or Tsunami Alert
Early Wednesday afternoon, taking place almost 200 miles west of Bandon, Oregon
Lincoln City Beach Accesses with Something Different: Cooler, More Wondrous O...
Where the funky side streets end the coolest of the beach accesses may begin
Scientific Discoveries This Year at Cape Falcon Marine Reserve, N. Oregon Coast
Scientific finds about crabs, sharks, birds and more happened near Manzanita
Weird Science of Rockaway Beach's Twin Rocks, N. Oregon Coast: Video
Yes, it's lava - originally. But it has an unusual geological distinction. Sciences
Washington Coast: Tentative Spring Razor Clam Dig Schedule Announced
Managers are looking ahead to razor clam digs on ocean beaches for dates through April
Colorful Blobs Again on Oregon Coast, Bringing Some Surprises
West winds brought in their predators and maybe Japanese glass floats. Sciences, S. Coast
Free Crabbing, Clamming, Fishing on Oregon Coast This Weekend
Free fishing, clamming or crabbing around the state, valid Saturday and Sunday, February 15 and 16. S. Coast, Weather

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details