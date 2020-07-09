Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Rarely Seen Sei Whale Strands on S. Oregon Coast, Then Dies

Published 09/07/20 at 5:41 AM PDT - Updated 09/08/20 at 2:41 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Rarely Seen Sei Whale Strands on S. Oregon Coast, Then Dies

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; major specials when beaches reopen
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
major specials when beaches reopen
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
major specials when beaches reopen
In Lincoln City:
major specials when beaches reopen
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
major specials when beaches reopen
In Newport:
Look for major specials when beaches reopen
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials coming when beaches open
In Yachats, Florence
Big specials coming; lodgings not listed anywhere else

(Bandon, Oregon) – [UPDATE: According to CoastWatch it has been verified this is a Seit whale, and apparently the first time in 50 years one has been found here]. An unusual find on a southern Oregon coast beach turned to a sad story Saturday, as a species of whale that rarely washes up on these shores found its way to an area of Bandon. It showed up alive – which is also very rare – but died shortly after. (Photos courtesy Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department).

Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) said it has been tentatively identified as a Sei whale, which is known to inhabit colder waters far to the north and especially the North Atlantic. Scientists believe there are some off the waters of the U.S. but are uncertain how many.

This could be one of the very few documented cases of a Sei whale on the Oregon coast.

Responding to the scene were Oregon State Police and Oregon State Park rangers, accompanied by science teams from Oregon State University, Oregon Marine Mammal Stranding Network, and representatives of the West Coast Marine Mammal Stranding Network and NOAA Fisheries

The Sei whale was 38 feet long and a juvenile male, not fully grown.

On Sunday, a necropsy was begun on the whale to determine cause of death and possibly why it came ashore. Scientists from OSU, World Vets and Sealife Response, Rehabilitation and Research conducted the work.

OPRD said it plans to bury the carcass in the sand. The agency reminds the public it is illegal to take anything off of a dead whale.

Sei whales are an endangered species, hunted to the edge by commercial whaling in the 19th and 20th centuries. NOAA Fisheries estimates there were 300,000 of the whales killed for their meat and oil. Commercial whaling of the Sei finally ended in 1980.

While whaling is no longer a threat to this whale, some scientific whaling is still done in Iceland and Japan, and strikes from vessels along with entanglement are major factors in their deaths at sea.

It’s estimated there are some 8,600 of them in the north Pacific, which is only 20 percent left of their original population in that area. More photos below:

Oregon Coast Hotels in this area - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours






 

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Beginning of Rockaway Beach: N. Oregon Coast History Includes Science Mystery
Like superheroes, Oregon coast towns have their origin stories too, but there's a an oddity of sonic science here
Best Weather of the Year for Oregon, Washington Coast in Sept., Oct
Warmest conditions, bluest skies and least amount of winds than at any other time of year. travel tips
Rarely Seen Sei Whale Strands on S. Oregon Coast, Then Dies
A species of whale that rarely washes up on these shores found its way to an area of Bandon. Marine sciences
Four Oregon Coast Obscurities That Will Raise Eyebrows
Great places along the Oregon coast sometimes happen because there's a funky surprise awaiting the adventurer
Fire Watch, Red Flag Warning for Oregon, Washington Coast; Some Areas Ban Fires
Extremely low humidity and high winds have created some potentially dangerous situations
Ah, the History of the Ester Lee, Central Oregon Coast
One of those few places that stands out as an old yet still vital, relevant icon is Lincoln City's Ester Lee Motel
Oregon Coast Labor Weekend Travel Advice 2020: A Bit Darker This Year
This time around you have a recipe for a somewhat unpleasant coastal experience. Weather, travel tips
The Twists, Turns of One Nocturnal Oregon Coast Experience
As night descends on the Oregon coast, it becomes an entirely different world. Manzanita, Cannon Beach, travel tips

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details