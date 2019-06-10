Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Second Summer Weather Returns to Oregon Coast This Week

Published 10/06/2019 at 6:53 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Second Summer Weather Returns to Oregon Coast This Week

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; some specials even in summer
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Check each listing for specials
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Some Deals even in summer; great packages
In Lincoln City:
Major price drops on some dates and some lodgings
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
Specials can still be found
In Newport:
Includes exclusive listings not found anywhere
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials
In Yachats, Florence
Some specials; lodgings not listed anywhere else

(Oregon Coast) – Second summer finally makes a bit of a return to the Oregon coast this week, although not for long. (Above: Cape Kiwanda).

It's been a lackluster September for that famed and coveted phenomenon: the so-called second summer is the best weather of the year along the coastline. But great weather returned to the beach this weekend, and after again veering into rainy territory for a day or so, second summer comes back with somewhat warm conditions and lots of sun. At least for a few days, anyway, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) offices in Portland and Medford.

“Models and their ensembles are in good agreement shortwave ridging over the eastern Pacific during the middle of the week will shift squarely over the region Thursday into Friday,” the NWS said. “This should result in several days of sunny and dry weather with cool and frosty nights and mild daytime temperatures.

“The dry weather will be rather short-lived, as another frontal system will drop into the region from the Gulf of Alaska on Monday. A rather weak initial cold front looks to bring some light rain to northern coastal zones by late Mon morning.”

For the upper half of the Oregon coast, the NWS said Monday will be fairly rainy and cloudy, with Tuesday showing some rain but also some sun; highs will be just below 60. From Wednesday through Sunday, look for sunny conditions and warming from a high of 57 on Wednesday up to the low 60s by Friday. Overnight Tuesday starts to clear up considerably, so if you’re on the beach check out the stars. By Saturday night, a chance of rain arrives and that increases on Sunday, although still some sun is expected.

On the southern Oregon coast – from about Reedsport southward - it will be somewhat warmer and boast more sunny conditions. Monday has a fair chance for rain and Tuesday, with the latter day opening up more sun. Then Wednesday through at least Sunday the NWS shows sunny with highs around 62 or 63. Unlike the northern half, no rain is expected over the weekend. Things get warmer the closer you get to Brookings. See Oregon Coast Weather.

Oregon Coast Hotels for this - Where to eat - Map - Virtual Tour






More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Second Summer Weather Returns to Oregon Coast This Week
It's been a lackluster September for that famed and coveted phenomenon
Razor Clamming Reopens Along Entire Oregon Coast
The annual conservation closure on the N. coast and a problem on the south coast are over. Sciences
Scores of Dead Birds on Oregon Coast - Why?
In fact, it isn't a mass die-off at all. Sciences
Curiosities of Yachats and Squirty Surprises, Oregon Coast; Video
The place has its secrets. There's more to this engaging area than meets the eye
Florence Wine and Chowder Trail Livens Up Central Oregon Coast
October 11 to 13 also brings glass floats, wiener dog races. Florence events, south coast
Great Columbia Crossing Readies to Wow N. Oregon Coast, Almost at Capacity
The event hits Astoria and closes the bridge on Oct 13. Astoria events
Outdoor Walk Events Spotlight Unique Aspects of N. Oregon Coast's Tillamook C...
A guided walk near Tillamook, garden talks in Manzanita. Manzanita events
MacGregor's A Whiskey Bar, Manzanita
Upscale, intimate cocktail lounge w/ stellar gourmet food

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details