Second Summer Weather Returns to Oregon Coast This Week

Published 10/06/2019 at 6:53 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – Second summer finally makes a bit of a return to the Oregon coast this week, although not for long. (Above: Cape Kiwanda).

It's been a lackluster September for that famed and coveted phenomenon: the so-called second summer is the best weather of the year along the coastline. But great weather returned to the beach this weekend, and after again veering into rainy territory for a day or so, second summer comes back with somewhat warm conditions and lots of sun. At least for a few days, anyway, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) offices in Portland and Medford.

“Models and their ensembles are in good agreement shortwave ridging over the eastern Pacific during the middle of the week will shift squarely over the region Thursday into Friday,” the NWS said. “This should result in several days of sunny and dry weather with cool and frosty nights and mild daytime temperatures.

“The dry weather will be rather short-lived, as another frontal system will drop into the region from the Gulf of Alaska on Monday. A rather weak initial cold front looks to bring some light rain to northern coastal zones by late Mon morning.”

For the upper half of the Oregon coast, the NWS said Monday will be fairly rainy and cloudy, with Tuesday showing some rain but also some sun; highs will be just below 60. From Wednesday through Sunday, look for sunny conditions and warming from a high of 57 on Wednesday up to the low 60s by Friday. Overnight Tuesday starts to clear up considerably, so if you’re on the beach check out the stars. By Saturday night, a chance of rain arrives and that increases on Sunday, although still some sun is expected.

On the southern Oregon coast – from about Reedsport southward - it will be somewhat warmer and boast more sunny conditions. Monday has a fair chance for rain and Tuesday, with the latter day opening up more sun. Then Wednesday through at least Sunday the NWS shows sunny with highs around 62 or 63. Unlike the northern half, no rain is expected over the weekend. Things get warmer the closer you get to Brookings. See Oregon Coast Weather.

